Use record temps to turn up the heat on GOP to act on climate

On Wednesday, President Biden assembled key members of his team for a bipartisan virtual meeting with the nation’s Western governors to discuss the wildfire season already upon us. But with the heat having toppled temperature records and caused dozens of deaths , it’s important to highlight the overarching matter helping cause this extreme weather: global warming. Parts of the nation have just suffered the hottest days on record, after a year that was, depending on who’s counting, the first or second hottest on record, capping a decade of record heat.

Ah yes. Climate change and the need for fast action to forestall its worst effects.

Hmm, now what is the column topic that this early-summer heat wave brought to mind?

Although detailed studies have yet to be done, we can say with considerable confidence that global warming played a role in the blazing heat. “Heat waves are understood as one of the clearest manifestations of global warming,” noted Robert Rohde, the lead scientist at Berkeley Earth.

The president should use this devastating event — or the summer’s next heat wave, or the one after that — to call a bipartisan summit on climate change. He should invite Republican leaders to come and present their favored climate solutions.

The good news is that there are some smart conservative ideas. The bad news is that they don’t come from prominent Republicans currently in office.

One is a rebatable carbon tax, an idea endorsed by such one-time GOP luminaries as former secretaries of state George Shultz, who died at 100 in February, and James Baker. Unlike so many current Republicans, they were serious people, men of ideas, purpose, and consequence.

The market-based nostrum there is both simple and elegant, which is why it’s a favorite idea of some 27 Nobel laureates in economics. Attach a price in the form of a tax on carbon dioxide emissions, and prices will rise according to the carbon content of the energy sources in question. Because the revenues from the tax would be rebated, consumers as a whole wouldn’t be hurt. Indeed, those who shifted aggressively away from carbon-based energy fuels could realize significant savings.

But such a tax won’t happen unless both parties embrace it. And, with a few honorable exceptions, in the last few decades Republicans have either denied or ignored the climate crisis, a stance that makes them an outlier even among conservative parties in the Western world.

As president, Donald Trump, a climate-change obscurantist, actually pushed us backward, starting the process to take the United States out of the Paris climate agreement and taking aim at Obama-era environmental regulations.

With Joe Biden in the White House, America is back in the game. Car companies are coming around by moving toward electric vehicles. Corporations are starting to set emissions targets or taking the Climate Pledge to be net carbon neutral by 2040. The American Petroleum Institute, the lobbying arm of big American oil, has made some news by embracing the concept of putting a price on carbon dioxide emissions — though that may be little more than a public-relations ploy.

An all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning on display in New York after its unveiling in May. The F-150 Lightning is a pillar of the company's more than $22 billion global electric vehicle plan. Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen/Associated Press

Following public opinion, and in the face of global-warming-amplified heat waves, droughts, superstorms, and fire seasons — all long-predicted effects of climate change — some current Republican officeholders are apparently starting to realize they can’t make the problem go away simply by ignoring it.

Overall, however, “the Republicans as a party are still in denial,” said Michael Oppenheimer, director of Princeton University’s Center for Policy Research on Energy and the Environment. “That’s really what is holding back the US attacking this problem in the way it should.”

Given the stalemate in the Senate, the GOP posture essentially leaves the Biden administration to pursue public spending and tax inducements, plus further regulations, as a practicable approach.

Inviting Republican leaders to a climate summit could serve three purposes. In the unlikely event Republicans came with real ideas, it would trigger a discussion this country desperately needs. If some came but others boycotted, it would help establish pro-plan and no-plan wings of the GOP.

And if no Republicans participated? That would at least make it clear to anyone paying attention which party is intent on addressing climate change and which isn’t.

What better time to do it than this summer, when the heat, literally, is on — and so should be figuratively as well?

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.