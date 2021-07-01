Ava Connaughton’s late acrobatics provide a perfect finish for Westwood girls’ lacrosse

Connaughton found herself in the right place at the right time late. After committing a turnover behind the cage in the attacking end for Westwood (24-0), she relentlessly pursued a loose ball, coming up with a steal and atoning for her mistake in the grandest of fashions.

Fortunately for the Westwood girls’ lacrosse team, the sophomore is what coach Margot Spatola described as a pure athlete. Connaughton’s athletic skill set seemingly knows no bounds, as her first try at a shovel shot with 12 seconds to go in regulation Thursday night helped the Wolverines secure the Division 1 state title, 6-5, putting the finishing touches on a perfect season while denying Franklin one of its own at a rain-soaked Pisini Stadium.

Advertisement

“My team was yelling at me, ‘Ava, shoot it,’” Connaughton recalled of the waning moments. “I saw the net was open, so I shoveled it. I’ve never even done that shot before. I just shoveled it in.”

The title was the ninth for the Wolverines since 2003 and their first since 2016.

Westwood's Lindsey Diomede (left) celebrates with Kate Deehan after their Division 1 state championship victory over Franklin. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

“Ava is one of the most selfless athletes,” Spatola said, adding she comes from a family of lacrosse stars for Westwood. “She’s been around our field since she was [a kid] with a basketball in her hand, a soccer ball at her feet, her lacrosse stick. We’ve seen her grow. I’m so happy for her and her teammates.”

Connaughton’s goal was just the second the Wolverines scored in the second half against the Panthers (18-1), as the defensive battle began to turn in Franklin’s favor after the break. The Panthers surrendered the first four goals of the game, not scoring until 7:47 into the second quarter on a free position from Kate O’Rourke.

With Franklin down 4-1 at the half, Kaitlyn Carney scored 2:14 into the third quarter before Jane Gaffney scored on a feed from Johns Hopkins commit Ashley Mackin (goal, four assists) 4:48 into the third to make it 5-2 Westwood.

Advertisement

Though spread out, the next three goals belonged to the Panthers, as Stella Regan scored 10:10 into the third, Carney added another with 17 seconds left in the frame and then connected with Jamie Tanner 4 minutes into the fourth quarter to pull Franklin even for the first time at 5-5.

Westwood's Kella McGrail is defended by Franklin's Kaitlyn Carney during the Division 1 state final. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

Momentum mattered little in the end for Franklin, however. Despite eight saves — three in the fourth quarter — from goalie Brigid Earley, Connaughton wasn’t to be denied.

“I knew I had to do something about it,” Connaughton said. “I honestly don’t even know how it happened, I’m still in shock.”

It was the first appearance in a state final for the Panthers after three sectional titles from 2014-17.