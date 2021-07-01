BC High names former Westwood and Framingham coach Ed Mantie to direct football program

Ed Mantie, a former Boston University standout and successful head coach at Westwood and Framingham, has been hired as the next football coach at BC High.
Mantie replaces alumnus Jonathan Brillo (’99), who stepped down after 10 years as an assistant and three years as BC High head coach.
“I am extremely excited, honored, and humbled to have been selected,” Mantie said in a release. “I relish the opportunity to become part of the BC High brotherhood and develop and cultivate meaningful relationships with the program’s young men, past and present. I will strive with passion, enthusiasm, and hard work as together, we take this football program to new heights.”
After leading Danbury High to a Connecticut state title in 1990, Mantie earned a full scholarship to Boston University. Originally recruited as a quarterback, he wound up shifting to wide receiver, where he set a single-season program record with 81 receptions and ended his career as the fourth all-time leading receiver at BU.
Starting in 2011, Mantie spent six seasons as head coach at Westwood, where he won three Tri-Valley League titles and was twice named TVL Coach of the Year. In 2017, he took over at Framingham, resurrecting the program over a four-year run and winning the Bay State Carey Division title in 2018.
“This is a great hire for BC High,” said athletic director Jon Bartlett, who spent eight seasons as head football coach at his alma mater.
“Coach Mantie’s football resume speaks for itself. The candidate pool was talented, but we feel certain Ed is the best choice to lead us to success on the gridiron, while maintaining our commitment to formation through athletics.”