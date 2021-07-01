BC High names former Westwood and Framingham coach Ed Mantie to direct football program

Ed Mantie, a former Boston University standout and successful head coach at Westwood and Framingham, has been hired as the next football coach at BC High.

Mantie replaces alumnus Jonathan Brillo (’99), who stepped down after 10 years as an assistant and three years as BC High head coach.

“I am extremely excited, honored, and humbled to have been selected,” Mantie said in a release. “I relish the opportunity to become part of the BC High brotherhood and develop and cultivate meaningful relationships with the program’s young men, past and present. I will strive with passion, enthusiasm, and hard work as together, we take this football program to new heights.”