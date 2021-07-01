BC High rules Division 1 rugby with a night and day finale

Seven minutes into the return to play, the margin grew to 19-0 after junior Jimmy McNicholl had a successful try — his second of the game — with junior Jimmy Flaherty delivering the kick for 2 points.

MILTON — The BC High rugby team stepped onto Brooks Field Thursday morning for the second half of the MIAA Division 1 boys’ state final against Milton with a 12-0 lead that had been built Wednesday night before lightning and rain halted play.

BC High captains Connor McCabe (left) and Amilcar Cabral, flanked by MIAA official Amy Daniels and coach Paul Carty, clutch the Division 1 trophy after the Eagles' 24-12 win over Milton Thursday.

Milton (5-1), the top seed playing its first season in Division 1, answered with a successful try from senior Sean McKenna, plus the first of two kicks from Eoin Faherty, for 19-7, with 24 minutes left in the 35-minute half.

But BC High (4-1) responded with a score from senior Jackson McLarnon, and a 24-7 lead, as the Eagles closed in on their first state title since 2018, and third overall.

Milton’s Amari Marsman closed the scoring, intercepting a pass with 10:43 left, followed by Faherty’s kick for the inal.

On Tuesday night, senior captain Amilcar Cabral put the first points on the board with a try, with McNicholl on the kick. McNicholl then scored his first for the 12-0 halftime lead.

“You could see when we came back in the last 10 minutes of the half after the delay, we didn’t play great,” said BC coach Paul Carty.

“We regrouped after last night once we realized we had to be back here today. We had 35 minutes to let it all out there and I think for us it’s just about doing what we do every single day, getting our skills warmed up, our intensity warmed up. This group has a certain physicality and mentality around physicality that I rarely see in teams and they just turned it on.”