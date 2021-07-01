Boston College’s Charlotte North named ACC Female Athlete of the Year

North won the 2021 Tewaaraton Award as the nation’s top lacrosse player after leading BC to its first national title in women’s lacrosse . The 5-foot-7-inch senior from Dallas, Texas, set an NCAA record with 102 goals this season and scored 31 goals in the ACC Tournament to shatter the previous record of 22 goals.

Boston College women’s lacrosse star Charlotte North was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top female athlete of the 2020-21 academic year, joining Heisman Trophy finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, who was selected as the ACC male athlete of the year by a panel of 90 media members.

North also set program records with 10 goals in a single game, and eight goals in an NCAA tournament game, then tied the NCAA championship game record with six goals in a 16-10 win over Syracuse. She became the fastest BC player to reach 100 points in one season over the first 19 games this spring, and finished second in program history with 174 draw controls in a season.

“I am so beyond humbled and honored to receive this award,” said North. “It is a dream come true to play in the ACC, the most competitive conference, with a tremendous amount of talented and inspiring athletes. I would like to thank my coaches here at BC who have shaped me into the player and person I am today. I am so lucky to be a small part of the special program they have built here. I would also like to thank my teammates, who have taught me more than I could ever imagine.”

North is the second student-athlete from BC to be named ACC Athlete of the Year, joining lacrosse and ice hockey standout Kenzie Kent, who won the award in 2017.

“I am beyond proud of Charlotte’s continued success,” BC women’s lacrosse coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. “She has a heart of gold and to see her success unwind is incredible. I feel lucky every day that we have the opportunity to coach her and I can’t wait to see what she does next year!”

North received 43 votes. North Carolina field hockey standout Erin Matson, last year’s ACC Female Athlete of the Year, received 19 votes to place second.