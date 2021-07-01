Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of Eastern finals

“He’s feeling a little better, but not good enough to put on the uniform tonight,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young joined Antetokounmpo on the sideline because of a bone bruise in this right foot. Young missed his second straight game.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night.

Young did note that center Clint Capela would be available to play. Capela, who has inflammation in his right eye, was listed as questionable.

The Bucks said Wednesday the two-time MVP was doubtful after an MRI revealed he hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 against Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo hurt his knee while trying to block a dunk attempt by Capela in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 110-88 victory. He landed awkwardly, clutched his knee in obvious pain and remained down for several minutes before walking slowly to the locker room.

The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece. Antetokounmpo was averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason.

Milwaukee went 6-5 during the regular seasons in games Antetokounmpo missed.

Paul finally here

Tears welled in Chris Paul’s eyes. A message in black ink on his shoes said it all: Can’t give up now.

Not when, after 16 years, he will finally play for an NBA title.

Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating the host Los Angeles Clippers, 130-103, on Wednesday night to close out the Western Conference finals in six games.

“I was on a don’t-lose mission,” Paul said. “Just a lot of emotion. A lot of (things) going on.”

Paul scored 41 points and Devin Booker added 22 to send the Suns to their third finals appearance in franchise history.

“He was tired,” Suns coach Monty Williams said of Paul. “He was still making those kind of plays, getting to the basket, 3s, orchestrating everything.

“He has persevered through a lot — injuries, playoff heartbreak.”

Paul missed the first two games against the Clippers after testing positive for the coronavirus. He injured his shoulder in the first round against the Lakers. Add in numerous surgeries and making the conference finals one other time, only to fall short.

“It’s been a lot, I’m telling you,” he said.

Paul reached the NBA Finals for the first time on the same Staples Center court where he helped bring the Clippers to respectability over six seasons that ended in 2017 without ever getting past the second round. The 36-year-old guard punished his old team with 31 points in the second half and tied his playoff career high of 41 — the same amount Paul George had in pushing the Clippers to a road win in Game 5.

“I’m just so happy for all the people around me,” Paul said on the court after the game, “and the Clippers are my family, too. These fans, Billy Crystal, that’s my family. This is a team I have the utmost respect for, I’ll always be a Clipper.

“But this group right here, this group right here,” he said, gesturing at his Suns teammates wearing NBA Finals hats.

The West trophy glinted under the arena lights as orange-clad Suns fans outcheered boos from Clippers fans. Paul’s family, including leaping 12-year-old son, Chris, celebrated in a suite.

“This is what we set out to get tonight, so we didn’t want to go back to Phoenix without it,” Booker said.

Phoenix is the first team to reach the NBA Finals after a 10-year playoff drought. The Suns had the league’s second-best record in this pandemic-interrupted season. They knocked off the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in the first round and swept Denver in the semifinals.

The Suns last made the NBA Finals in 1993, when they were led by Charles Barkley and lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games.

Their only other finals appearance was in 1976, a loss to the Celtics in six games.

Leonard’s contract an issue

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has a player option worth $36 million for next season. If he declines the option, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent and could sign a contract that would pay him more annually. Leonard convinced George to come to the Clippers in 2019 so they could play together and be close to their Southern California hometowns.

Leonard missed of the Western Conference finals because of a right knee sprain.

“We’ve both grown, myself and Kawhi together. We really enjoy being teammates, and we see what we can be,” George said. “One of the commitments I made signing my contract was to show I’m here for the long run and I’m committed to this team. Hopefully that weighs on anybody’s decision.”

Serge Ibaka, whose season ended early because of back surgery, also has a player option worth $9.7 million.

Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, DeMarcus Cousins and Patrick Patterson will each be unrestricted free agents. Amir Coffey is the team’s only restricted free agent.







