Danyel Ayala’s victory in 285-pound finale powers Norton to Division 3 wrestling championship

The second-seeded Lancers called upon sophomore Danyel Ayala who stepped up to the mat for his 285-pound match with the opportunity to secure the Lancers’ first state championship since 2014.

A once-imposing 11-point lead for the Norton wrestling team had dwindled to two, and Thursday’s outdoor MIAA Division 3 championship at Triton Regional in Byfield hinged on the outcome of the final match.

The Norton wrestling squad celebrates it Division 3 state title on the outdoor mat at Triton Regional in Byfield.

“As soon as I stepped on the mat, I just felt a wave of confidence,” Ayala said. “You know, it happened earlier this season, and back then I was super nervous and stuff, but as soon as it came here, I knew that I just had to flip a switch and I had to do something great.”

Advertisement

Ayala took a two-point advantage early, but Hayden Delisi tied the match, 2-2, entering the third period.

“To be honest, I got nervous,” Ayala said. “In the middle of a match, I got nervous, 2-2, the second period or something like that. In my head, I’m just thinking, ‘I kind of messed up.’”

In the final period, with the championship on the line, Ayala jumped at an opportunity and secured a 5-2 victory with a three-point fall, spoiling the host’s undefeated season, 35-30.

The South champion Lancers (9-1-1) fell into an early deficit after Finnley Packer (106 pounds) and Lucas Bistany (120) pinned their opponents and Chris Montes (126) won by decision for the Vikings (11-1).

Pins by Steven Chaffee (113), Jason Winston (132), and Nate Tripolone (145) kept Norton’s deficit to three points, and then the visitors went on a run of their own.

Senior captain Nick Andreasen(160) picked up a five-point decision to register a win on his 18th birthday, and Lancer eammate Gabe Thomasson followed with a win by decision in the 170-pound showdown. Ben Khokhlan (182), “the unsung hero” of the day according to North coach Pat Coleman, won his first match of the season with a pin after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Advertisement

“We’re confident that we’re a well balanced team,” Coleman said. “We don’t have any superstars, but everybody contributes. And I think our kids did a very good job today all in all.”

The Vikings, one loss away from being mathematically eliminated, won the next match when Hunter Parrott (195) took a three-point decision, questioned by the Norton coaches, as time ran out in the third period. Ashton Wonson (220) followed that up with a pin, pulling the hosts within two and putting Ayala in position to be the hero of the day.

Triton also recorded wins by decision in the 138 and 152 weight classes by Dylan Karpenko, and Alexis Montes, respectively.