Dover-Sherborn continues boys’ lacrosse championship legacy, denies Norwell its first title

On Thursday afternoon, D-S senior captain Pierce Gregory and the Raiders etched their names into that legacy with a complete performance to down Norwell, 10-4, in the D3 state final.

For the Dover-Sherborn boys’ lacrosse program, it’s the product of crafting intelligent, disciplined, and motivated players who grew up preparing for their chance to compete for the Division 3 crown.

DOVER — Winning six state titles in nine years doesn’t come by accident.

“Growing up, I was watching my brothers [Grant and Hunter] win four titles [from 2012-16],” Gregory said. “To win two of my own, and be part of such a great program, it’s unreal.

Advertisement

“It’s been a long time coming. A lot of work over two years, and to have it pay off it feels unbelievable. It’s another banner for the rafters.”

D-S (18-2) controlled the early action despite a dominant performance by Norwell sophomore Johnny Mullen (13 for 17) at the faceoff X.

The Dover-Sherborn defense, led by Henry Murphy (left) and Carson Ahola, put the clamps on John Joseph (center) and Norwell. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The Raiders defense forced several turnovers, setting up transition goals for Bradley Peterson (4 goals), Gregory (2 goals, 2 assists), and Ford Pegram (2 goals).

After Norwell (16-4) received a highlight goal from Griff Vetrano (2 goals) to make it 3-2 with four minutes remaining in the first quarter, the D-S defense locked up and held the visitors scoreless for more than 33 minutes. Poles Charlie Bud, Luke Wiese, Henry Murphy, and goalie Standish Carothers (6 saves) were unbeatable as D-S went on a 6-0 run to take a commanding 9-2 lead early in the fourth quarter.

“[Norwell has] such great feeders and such great finishers, we knew we had to stay on their hands and not let them get free, because they’re deadly when they do,” D-S coach Brian McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin’s Raiders opened the season with an 11-7 loss to Norwell, but used it as a growing experience and cruised through the D3 Central/East bracket once again to earn a rematch with the Clippers. With their defense generating extra opportunities, Gregory and company did the rest.

Advertisement

“Offensively we’re always looking for that extra pass,” McLaughlin said.

“[Gregory is] the quarterback of the team and when he plays well, we play well. It’s good just to have someone back there who has the ball and is a calming presence when you need it. He’s able to draw double teams, and keep it moving, then we’re able to find other guys.”

Dover-Sherborn's William Rooney (right) looks to make a play while being checked by Norwell's Brian Black. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Dover-Sherborn celebrated its sixth boys' lacrosse state championship in nine years. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE



