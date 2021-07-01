Even lightning can’t slow Red Sox, who roll on to sixth straight win

In a game that saw its start delayed by 30 minutes because of rain, and then another delay of nearly two hours in the middle of the sixth, the Sox brought just enough thunder in a 6-2 win, their sixth straight.

For Martinez, it was his 16th home run of the season. This one, a three-run shot off Royals starter Mike Minor, gave the Red Sox a 3-1 lead.

Lightning struck near Fenway Park on Wednesday night just as J.D. Martinez drove a ball to the batter’s eye in center field in the third inning.

After the second rain delay, Darwinzon Hernandez punched in a scoreless seventh followed by Josh Taylor’s 24th straight scoreless appearance, in the eighth. Hunter Renfroe added some insurance for the Sox in that bottom half with a solo shot and Matt Barnes closed it out with a scoreless ninth.

“Pretty solid,” manager Alex Cora said. “So far it’s been an outstanding homestand.”

The victory stamped another series win for the Sox, giving them a three-game lead over the Rays in the American League East.

After completing just 3⅔ innings in his last start against the Yankees, Martín Pérez punched in 5⅓ innings Wednesday.

Salvador Pérez got to the Red Sox lefthander in the second inning on a changeup that was located well, just off the outer half of the plate.

But Salvador Pérez’s thick 6-foot-3-inch, 255-pound frame had enough oomph behind his swing to still pull the ball for a homer to left-center field.

Lightning was in the sky over Fenway Park during the game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Pérez got into a bit of a jam in the fifth inning. With a runner on third and two outs, Hanser Alberto sent a ball to the triangle in center field, but Kiké Hernández had a bead on it, making a sliding grab to end the frame.

Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández made the catch of the night, tracking down a long fly to end the Royals half of the fifth inning. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Sox tacked on two more in the bottom of the fifth. Alex Verdugo led off with a single up the middle. After Martinez walked, Xander Bogaerts’s Wall-scraping single brought Verdugo in to score. Renfroe’s fielder’s choice plated the Red Sox’ fifth run.

Pérez got into another bind in the sixth inning after a Whit Merrifield double and Jorge Soler single put runners at second and third. Pérez induced a Carlos Santana ground out to cut the Sox’ margin to 5-2, putting an end to the lefthander’s evening.

“Martín was outstanding, he did an outstanding job, tough conditions,” Cora said. “The bullpen has been amazing.”

Following the Sox’ win Tuesday against the Royals, manager Alex Cora touched on how important it was for starting pitchers to go deep into games. Nick Pivetta turned in just 4⅓ innings in a poor start, forcing the relievers to cover the rest of the way. Cora also said he would need more from his other relievers, including Brandon Workman. Adam Ottavino had to work an inning Tuesday. And Barnes had pitched on back-to-back days.

So, it wasn’t a surprise that Cora called on Workman for the final two outs of the sixth inning Wednesday. Workman gave up a ground single to center. Soler, who was on second, looked like he could score but was held up by third base coach Vance Wilson. Workman then induced Santana to ground to Rafael Devers at third, who started a double play to end the threat. It was the Sox’ 71st double play of the season, the second-most in baseball.

The series finale is Thursday at 1:10 p.m., then the Red Sox hit the road for a six-game trip to face the Athletics and the Angels.

Some fans in the upper deck head for cover as the rain begins to fall harder. Jim Davis/Globe Staff





It was the early morning hours of July by the time the Red Sox finally finished their rain-delayed victory over the Royals at a nearly empty Fenway Park. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

