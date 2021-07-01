Game 82: Royals at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will look to sweep the Royals on getaway day.

Wednesday night marked the sixth straight win for Boston, which will finish out this four-game series against Kansas City before heading out for a six-game West Coast swing.

Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Red Sox. He’s coming off a season-high 7⅔ innings of work on Saturday, in which he allowed just one run and struck out six in a win over the Yankees.