Royals at Red Sox | 1:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 82: Royals at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated July 1, 2021, 1 hour ago
Nate Eovaldi, who is coming off his longest start of the season, will pitch for the Red Sox in Thursday's day game.
The Red Sox will look to sweep the Royals on getaway day.

Wednesday night marked the sixth straight win for Boston, which will finish out this four-game series against Kansas City before heading out for a six-game West Coast swing.

Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Red Sox. He’s coming off a season-high 7⅔ innings of work on Saturday, in which he allowed just one run and struck out six in a win over the Yankees.

Kris Bubic will pitch for the Royals.

Lineups

ROYALS (33-46): TBA

Pitching: LHP Kris Bubic (2-3, 4.47 ERA)

RED SOX (50-31): Hernández 2B, Verdugo CF, Martinez LF, Bogaerts DH, Devers 3B, Renfroe RF, Gonzalez SS, Santana 1B, Wong C.

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (8-4, 3.67 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Royals vs. Eovaldi: Alberto 2-8, Dozier 2-3, Dyson 3-6, Lopez 2-4, Merrifield 2-4, O’Hearn 0-1, Perez 1-6, Santana 2-8, Soler 0-1, Taylor 1-9.

Red Sox vs. Bubic: Bogaerts 0-1, Devers 0-1, Gonzalez 2-4, Martinez 1-2, Renfroe 0-1, Santana 1-1, Verdugo 1-2, Vázquez 0-1.

Stat of the day: The Red Sox had another come-from-behind win on Wednesday. They lead the majors with 28.

Notes: The Royals have lost 20 of their last 24, and two of those four wins came against the Red Sox when they were in Kansas City from June 18-20. ... Eovaldi struggled in one of those games, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits in a four-inning outing on June 20. ... Against the Royals, Eovaldi is 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA in five appearances and three starts. ... The Royals’ Jarrod Dyson is 3-for-6 with three RBIs lifetime against Eovaldi. ... Kris Bubic, a 23-year-old lefthander, pitched out of the bullpen in his last three appearances. This is his seventh start of the season. ... Bubic has faced the Red Sox once — he was the winning pitcher when the Royals beat Boston, 5-3, on June 18.

