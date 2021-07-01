Joey Gallo, Nate Lowe power Texas Rangers in rout of the Oakland Athletics

Lowe had his second multi-homer game of the season and John Hicks hit his first home run since 2019 as Texas won for the fifth time in six games.

Gallo finished 3 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs. His five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench , who homered in seven straight games in 2006.

Joey Gallo homered in his fifth straight game, Nate Lowe went deep twice and the Texas Rangers pounded the host Oakland Athletics, 8-3, on Thursday.

Chad Pinder and Ramón Laureano drove in runs for Oakland, which has lost eight of 12.

Advertisement

The Rangers jumped on A’s starter Sean Manaea for four runs on nine hits in five innings, finishing with 15 hits in the game. Manaea (6-5) suffered his third straight loss and his first to Texas since 2017, snapping a six-game winning streak against the Rangers.

Texas starter Dane Dunning pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. John King (6-5) followed up with three hitless innings, allowing three runs (two earned).

Gallo had an RBI single in the first inning. Lowe blasted a solo home run in the fourth and Gallo added a two-run shot in the fifth, his 20th of the season.

Hicks took A’s reliever Domingo Acevedo deep in the sixth and Lowe launched a two-run blast off Deolis Guerra in the seventh, his 12th of the year.

Zack Collins helps White Sox sweep

Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins, 8-5, for a four-game sweep.

Chicago got four runs off Minnesota’s bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit. The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine.

Advertisement

Collins broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a fastball from Jorge Alcala (1-3) into the left-center field bleachers. Jose Abreu drove in another run in the sixth, and Danny Mendick and Collins drove in two more in the seventh.

Michael Kopech (3-0), a former Red Sox farmhand, pitched a scoreless sixth and Garrett Crochet struck out Miguel Sano to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.

Mariners spoil Canada Day for Jays

Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu (7-5) and Seattle beat Toronto, 7-2, spoiling the Jays observance of Canada Day from their remote home in Buffalo, N.Y. Kikuchi (6-3) struck out six and allowed five hits in winning his third straight start. Fraley, Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager each had two hits for Seattle, which finished its trip with a 4-2 record. Paul Sewald got the final four outs, all by strikeout, for his first save. Even though they were playing in their temporary Buffalo home, Toronto wore its red jerseys and caps emblazoned with a maple leaf in honor of Canada Day. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo expressed some disappointment about not being able to play before Canadian fans at Rogers Centre. “We miss Toronto every day, but this is one of those days where it would be great be to be in Toronto, seeing all the red and the full house,” Montoyo said . . . After squandering a seven-run lead in the first inning of a gut-wrenching 11-8 loss to the Angels on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees were denied redemption when the series finale was postponed by a forecast of rain and rescheduled to Aug. 16, a day before New York opens a homestand against the Red Sox and Twins . . . The Yankees acquired speedy outfielder Tim Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Double-A pitcher Keegan Curtis. Locastro’s average sprint speed was measured at 30.7 feet per second, well above the MLB average of 27.0 and tied for second among all MLB players with the Nationals’ Trea Turner.

Advertisement



