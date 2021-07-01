Jin Young Ko has one-shot LPGA lead after first round in Texas

Her nearly two-year run at No. 1 in the women’s world golf ranking over, Jin Young Ko was back on top Thursday in the Volunteers of America Classic. Ko shot an 8-under-par 63 in hot conditions at Old American to take a one-stroke lead over fellow South Korean major champions In Gee Chun and Jeongeun Lee6 at The Colony, Texas. The 25-year-old Ko lost the No. 1 ranking when Nelly Korda won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday for her second straight victory. Ko started her morning round with seven pars, made a 15-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th, and played the final nine in 6-under 29 as the temperature climbed into the mid-90s. Chun and Lee6 each had seven birdies in a bogey-free 64 in the afternoon. Emma Talley and Min-G Kim were two strokes back at 65, and Lake Merced winner Matilda Castren was at 66 with Perrine Delacour , Esther Henseleit , Sarah Jane Smith , Gerina Piller , and Jasmine Suwannapura … Australian Lucas Herbert birdied five of his last seven holes — including his last three — to shoot 8-under-par 64 in the first round to lead the Irish Open by one stroke as Rory McIlroy was forced to battle down the stretch to finish on even par on his return to the European Tour. The nearest challenger to the 91st-ranked Herbert in Thomastown, Ireland, was Johannes Veerman , a 350th-ranked American who made seven birdies and didn’t drop a shot. McIlroy got up and down from a greenside bunker for par at No. 18 to shoot 72, having also saved par on the 17th after a wayward drive. The world No. 10 was 2 over after eight holes at Mount Juliet, a course in the south of Ireland, in his first appearance on the European Tour since Abu Dhabi in January and only his second since November 2019 … Bryson DeChambeau is defending his PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic title this week with a new caddie. The 2020 US Open champion and Tim Tucker mutually agreed to part ways, according to Brett Falkoff of GSE Worldwide, which manages DeChambeau. Falkoff said Cobra-Puma Golf tour operations manager Ben Schomin will be DeChambeau’s caddie in Detroit.

Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner was named to the United States’ Gold Cup roster by head coach Gregg Berhalter. Turner will join the US team in Kansas City after New England visits the Columbus Crew on Saturday. The Revolution also will lose midfielder Tajon Buchanan, who will play for Canada in the Gold Cup. Buchanan, 22, saw his first action with Canada’s national team in June in its World Cup qualifying games. Turner has played only once for the US, in a 7-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago Feb. 1, and will be competing with veterans Brad Guzan and Sean Johnson for the starting position. The US and Canada will compete in Group B matches on July 11, 15, and 18. Elimination games are set for July 25 and 29, and the final will be in Las Vegas Aug. 1. Also, Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was named the Major League Soccer player of the month for June. He had five assists in June and leads MLS with 10 assists this season … FIFA confirmed that Olympic soccer rosters can include 22 players, but only 18 can be available for individual matches. Traditionally, Olympic rosters are 18 players and four alternates. The alternates can only be used in case of injury, and once replaced, a player cannot return. The change means all 22 players are available to participating teams. It was implemented because of the challenges the coronavirus has posed to teams worldwide. The expanded rosters should give coaches more flexibility during a tight Olympic schedule with limited rest time between matches, as well as expected heat and humidity in Tokyo. Olympic rosters differ from those allowed for the World Cup, which include 23 players. Historically at the Olympics, an alternate could be brought in for an injured player at any time during the tournament, whereas World Cup rosters are set as of the first match and injured players can’t be replaced.

TENNIS

Gauff, Brady headline US Olympic team

Coco Gauff and Jennifer Brady will lead a United States Olympic tennis team that will go to the Tokyo Games without any of the country’s two highest-ranked women or four top men, according to a roster obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press. The list of players heading to Japan includes 17-year-old Gauff, 2021 Australian Open runner-up Brady, Jessica Pegula, and Alison Riske for women’s singles, and Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Tennys Sandgren, and Marcos Giron for men’s singles. Notably absent: Serena and Venus Williams, the owners of a combined nine Olympic medals, in addition to their 30 total Grand Slam singles titles and another 14 majors together in doubles. Sofia Kenin is currently the highest-ranked American woman, at No. 6, but also opted not to go to the Olympics … Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Switzerland’s Roger Federer, Japan’s Naomi Osaka, and Australia’s Ash Barty are on entry lists for the Olympics announced by the International Tennis Federation. Seven of the top 10 players in both the WTA and ATP rankings are on Thursday’s lists. For the women, that’s No. 1 Barty, No. 2 Osaka, No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, No. 7 Bianca Andreescu of Canada, No. 9 Iga Swiatek of Poland, and No. 10 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic. For the men, that’s No. 1 Djokovic, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 6 Alexander Zverev of Germany, No. 7 Andrey Rublev of Russia, No. 8 Federer, and No. 9 Matteo Berrettini of Italy. Also on the men’s list: Two-time defending Olympic champion Andy Murray of Britain, who was granted a special exemption because he has the most Olympic and Grand Slam titles of players whose ranking was not good enough to earn direct entry.

COLLEGES

BC’s North ACC’s top female athlete

Boston College women’s lacrosse star Charlotte North was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top female athlete of the 2020-21 academic year, joining Heisman Trophy finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, who was selected as the ACC male athlete of the year by a panel of 90 media members. North won the Tewaaraton Award as the nation’s top lacrosse player after leading BC to it first national title. The senior from Dallas set an NCAA record with 102 goals this season and scored 31 goals in the ACC Tournament to shatter the previous record of 22 goals. North also set program records with 10 goals in a single game, and eight goals in an NCAA tournament game, then tied the NCAA championship game record with six goals in a 16-10 win over Syracuse. She became the fastest BC player to reach 100 points in one season over the first 19 games this spring, and finished second in program history with 174 draw controls in a season.

MISCELLANY

Cavendish wins Tour de France sixth stage

British cyclist Mark Cavendish claimed the flat 100-mile sixth stage in a mass sprint, making his move over the last 100 meters in Chateauroux, France, to comfortably edge Belgian Jasper Philipsen and Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni with his burst of speed. Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel kept the race leader’s yellow jersey with an eight-second lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia. Race organizers also said they have dropped legal action against a spectator who caused a massive crash on the first stage. The spectator was arrested Wednesday, four days after the accident brought down dozens of riders when she brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders … Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles in a Diamond League meet at Oslo. The 25-year-old Norwegian finished in 46.70 seconds to break the mark of 46.78 set by American Kevin Young in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics final. Warholm’s previous best was 46.87 in Stockholm last August … US mountain bike champion Chloe Woodruff withdrew from the American team headed to the Olympics this month and was replaced by Erin Huck, who will join Kate Courtney and Haley Batten on the course near Tokyo. USA Cycling called Woodruff’s decision a “personal reason” and did not provide additional information.

