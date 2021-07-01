Madi Liimatainen helps Turners Falls fend off Amesbury comeback for D3 softball state title

Liimatainen carried Turners Falls (17-0) offensively, finishing 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Both of the eighth-grader’s doubles sailed over the left fielder’s head, bouncing to the fence.

Amesbury wasn’t going down without a fight, plating three in the bottom of the seventh. With two on and two outs, senior captain Jade Tyler struck out Alana DeLisle looking on a fastball that caught the outside corner, lifting the Thunder to the 5-4 victory and their first Division 3 softball state title since 2017.

AMESBURY — After Madi Liimatainen roped her second two-run double of the game to left field, Turners Falls appeared to be in control, holding a four-run lead entering the seventh inning Thursday.

Advertisement

“I got down in the count pretty early in both at-bats,” Liimatainen said. “Having two people on and two people out, I just knew that I had to hit the ball. I’ve been working on hitting the ball up the middle to make it better because I’ve been pulling it a lot this season.”

Although Amesbury (16-1) threatened several times, stellar defense by the Thunder’s outfielders prevented the hosts from chipping away at the lead. Junior left fielder Olivia Stafford made an over-the-shoulder catch with two runners on base, taking a surefire double away from Olivia Levasseur.

Junior center fielder Emily Young tumbled through the fence as she extended her glove over the wall, robbing Olivia DeLong of what would have been her second home run of the afternoon. Not to be outdone by her fellow outfielders, freshman right fielder Holly Myers sprawled out to take away extra bases from Levasseur in the bottom of the sixth inning.

“I didn’t know those girls could make those catches,” said Turners Falls coach Gary Mullins, who won his 10th state title in 41 years of coaching. “They made three of them today . . . every outfielder made a great catch. [Amesbury] could have won this game very easily, but our kids made some great plays.”

Advertisement

DeLong finished 2 for 3 with a double, a home run, and a walk, accounting for three RBIs and a run. The junior also pitched the final 5⅔ innings, surrendering two runs, four hits, a walk, and striking out six.

But in the end, Amesbury could not complete the comeback.

“Those kids played a hell of a softball game,” Mullins said of his team. “They deserve to be state champions.”