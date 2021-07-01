NFL says it cannot confirm Eugene Chung’s claim that he was told he was ‘not the right minority’

The NFL released a statement following its investigation into former Patriots lineman Eugene Chung’s claim that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching job this offseason.
“After multiple discussions, including with Mr. Chung and his representative, we were unable to confirm the precise statement that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made,” the league said via spokesman Brian McCarthy.
In May, Chung told the Globe that he had been told by an interviewer he was “not the right minority” the team was looking to hire. The NFL launched an investigation into the matter, calling the alleged remark “completely inappropriate.”
Chung, who currently does not hold a coaching position, has previously stated that he does not plan to reveal the organization or the interviewer who made the comment. He has instead expressed interest in maintaining a conversation with the NFL about its hiring practices regarding minorities, a sentiment the league echoed in its statement.
“Nonetheless, we intend to use this occasion to reinforce the commitment of the NFL and of every NFL club to ensure appropriate interview processes and develop diverse, inclusive, and respectful workforces on and off the field,” read the statement. “Mr. Chung has offered to assist us moving forward and we welcome the opportunity to speak with him about how we can better advance employment opportunities throughout the League.”
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.