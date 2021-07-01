NFL says it cannot confirm Eugene Chung’s claim that he was told he was ‘not the right minority’

The NFL released a statement following its investigation into former Patriots lineman Eugene Chung’s claim that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching job this offseason.

“After multiple discussions, including with Mr. Chung and his representative, we were unable to confirm the precise statement that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made,” the league said via spokesman Brian McCarthy.

In May, Chung told the Globe that he had been told by an interviewer he was “not the right minority” the team was looking to hire. The NFL launched an investigation into the matter, calling the alleged remark “completely inappropriate.”