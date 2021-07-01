Northeastern didn’t go far or take too long in finding new athletic director Jim Madigan and new men’s hockey coach Jerry Keefe

After three years as Northeastern’s athletic director, Jeff Konya was named to the same post at San Jose State on June 12th. Konya takes over a Bay Area program currently in the midst of turmoil after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against the school’s director of sports medicine.

“It was kind of a whirlwind,” said new Huskies men’s hockey coach Jerry Keefe Thursday of the past three weeks on Huntington Avenue.

At most colleges, changes occur at the slowest pace — but not Northeastern’s recent change at athletic director and men’s hockey coach. That process moved at the same speed that one of their student-athletes might run a 100-meter dash — blindingly fast.

When Konya announced his plans to move west, Northeastern’s number one target to replace him was in house: men’s hockey coach Jim Madigan. Coach since 2011, Madigan led the Huskies to a 174-139-39 record, two Hockey East titles and — most important to many Northeastern hockey fans — the last three Beanpot titles.

However, Madigan, who played for the Huskies from 1981-1985, has a background unique among his Division I hockey peers. He’s been an assistant dean of Northeastern’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business, served as the assistant director of physical plant services, and worked as a front-line fundraiser for the athletic department. Hockey is what he loves, but it isn’t the only thing he is interested in, and he made sure his colleagues knew that.

Throughout his years coaching, Madigan was vocal about the path he saw his career potentially taking. “I saw this as the natural progression of my career,” explained Madigan. “I had mentioned to senior leadership in the past that if my skill set aligned with this role, I would be interested in it.”

Madigan isn’t sure how many people the senior administration at Northeastern reached out to after Konya announced his departure, but he was the front-runner to replace the athletic director. As a coach who had not just brought the hockey program success, but had stressed the development of the entire student-athlete in the process, he wanted to bring that to all of the Huskies’ athletes.

“The core of any successful program is the student-athlete experience,” said Madigan. “I saw this position as a chance to bring that experience to as many student-athletes as possible.”

Northeastern announced Madigan’s promotion to athletic director on June 17. That opened up his men’s hockey coaching position, but like his own elevation to the AD role, the replacement was clearly in house: Keefe.

Over the past decade, college hockey circles buzzed about how developed and involved Keefe’s role as associate coach under Madigan was. In 2018, both Madigan and Keefe were signed to contract extensions, something that is normal for a head coach, but not so much for an associate or assistant. Madigan gave Keefe, a Providence College alum and a former Globe All-Scholastic at Matignon, much credit for the Huskies’ hockey success and was setting him up to eventually take over.

“This is an opportunity I have wanted for a long time,” said Keefe. “But this happened a little sooner than I anticipated.”

Keefe, a self-described “rink rat” who has lived and breathed hockey since he picked up a stick as a child, believes that Madigan has set him up with the tools for success. “He has been an unbelievable mentor for me,” said Keefe.

On Thursday morning, Madigan and Keefe’s new roles were made official, but there wasn’t much time for pomp and circumstance. Keefe’s abbreviated interview process happened while he was on the road recruiting, and he was flying out to scope out more players after his introductory press conference.

For Madigan, he has to immediately tackle how his department will respond to the new name, image and likeness rules for college student-athletes that just went into effect. He will lean on Northeastern’s entrepreneurial programs to help him provide education and guidance for his student-athletes. Because if anyone has the institutional knowledge to summon help from not just his own department, but across the entire university, it’s a man that has been around in many different roles for more than 40 years.

“I am not walking into a seat where the cupboard is bare,” said Madigan.