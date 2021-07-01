Patriots announce first dates for 2021 training camp, and fans will be allowed to attend again

For the first time since 2019, the Patriots will host open training camp practices. The team announced the first dates of practices fans will be able to attend on Wednesday.

New England’s 2021 season takes a major step forward when training camp opens on Wednesday, July 28. Fans will be allowed to attend the practice, which will take place on the training fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Open practices will also be held from July 29-31. According to the team, exact times for practices will be updated later.