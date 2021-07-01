Rafael Devers (five RBIs) continues to drive Red Sox’ offense

After Wednesday night’s game, which ended after midnight and featured rain, lightning, and nearly 2½ hours of delays, it would have been understandable if Devers had been a bit off his game.

Devers dominated in the 15-1 over the Royals on Thursday afternoon at Fenway, finishing 3 for 5 with a homer, three runs, and five RBIs.

On the day the All-Star starters were set to be announced, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers again made his case.

Instead, he had a memorable afternoon. It was Devers’s fourth career game with five-plus RBIs, becoming the fifth Red Sox player to do so before turning 25. Devers has 21 RBIs in the last 17 games, and it was his third game with three hits in his past five.

Devers became the first Sox player with five-plus RBIs and three-plus hits, including a home run, in a game since Mookie Betts in 2019. Danny Santana joined the club shortly after Devers, going 3 for 5 with a three-run home run and five RBIs.

Devers’s most impressive hit of the afternoon came in the sixth inning. With two runners on base and the Sox leading, 9-0, Devers crushed a curveball 426 feet to right field for his 20th home run of the season. His five RBIs gave him the major league lead with 69, passing Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Devers already had singled in the fifth inning, driving home Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez to push the lead to 7-0.

His third hit came in the eighth inning when he hit a slider into right field for a single. Two batters later, Devers was crossing home plate for one of his three runs after Marwin Gonzalez singled to right.

While his play offensively has been turning heads, manager Alex Cora has lauded Devers’s defense. He pointed to a double play that Devers started Wednesday night in the rain.

In spring training, Cora said he had a conversation with Devers. The purpose was to help him understand the “business” of baseball. Cora felt Devers was being overlooked when people mentioned the great young players in the game, such as Guerrero, Fernando Tatis Jr., Ronald Acuńa Jr., Bo Bichette, and Cavan Biggio.

“People forget about the fact that he’s 24,” Cora said of Devers. “He led the big leagues in extra-base hits two years ago.”

This year, Devers is second in extra-base hits behind Shohei Ohtani and yesterday was on the verge of his All-Star selection. Cora is happy that Devers is gaining respect through the game.

“For him to get recognized, I know it means the world for him. It means the world to the organization, and hopefully that’s the case,” Cora said.

Cora said Devers has been playing “amazing” all season.

“He’s in a great groove,” Cora said. “He usually struggles the first part of the season. Then he gets hot with the weather. Let’s see where it takes him.”

Devers and the Red Sox offense have dominated this season, and performed particularly well in June. In their last 15 games, the Sox have scored fewer than four runs only once, and fewer than six only four times.

Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.