Red Sox romp to seventh straight win with a 15-1 Royal beating

The Rays, their closest competition in the AL East, lost Wednesday night. So did the AL West-leading Astros. The Indians, second in the Central, lost twice.

But when he looked around the league and saw that everything had gone in his team’s favor while they were weathering the storm, Cora came into the office with a smile.

Coming back to the ballpark bright and early Thursday after dodging lightning in a rain-delayed win over the Royals that took more than five hours Wednesday night could have been a pain for Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

The Sox came into the day sitting pretty, in sole possession of the best record in baseball, tied with the Giants for the lead in wins.

“As you guys know, I pay attention,” Cora said. “Yesterday was a huge day for the Red Sox. You look around the league, what happened in the division and then in other divisions yesterday, was kind of like, plus, plus, plus, plus, plus for us. So we’ll take days like that.”

All the Sox had to do to was take care of their own yard.

They did that by pounding the Royals for the fourth straight game, this time 15-1, to pick up their ninth series sweep of the season (fifth at home).

The win also tied a bow on a perfect 7-0 homestand.

Rafael Devers went 3 for 5 with his 20th homer and matched a season-high with five RBIs. Danny Santana went 3 for 5 with a homer and six RBIs. Kiké Hernández and J.D. Martinez also homered.

Nate Eovaldi gave the Sox seven scoreless innings, striking out six and giving up just five hits with no walks.

The Sox are a season-high 20 games above .500 as they head west on a six-game trip to face the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels. They have won 51 of their first 82 games.

Before the game, Cora was asked to consider the thought of reaching 100 wins. As nice as it may be to fantasize about, he kept the focus narrow.

“I hope we win 100,” he said. “Our goal is to win the division. Sometimes we win the division with 93 wins, sometimes with 100. Others with 108.

“We’ll show up every day and see where you take us. We’re not getting caught up in the whole thing.

“But I think, as a team, we’re focusing on winning series or having positive weeks, and when we struggle, trying to play .500, avoid the big losing streak.

“And if we keep doing that, and stay the course, it should be a fun summer in Boston.”







