Red Sox starting pitcher Martín Pérez delivered when needed most

Manager Alex Cora said he was “concerned” that his starters weren’t going deep into ball games following the win on Tuesday night. He also said he hoped that Perèz would pitch deep in Wednesday’s game to give the team a chance to “breathe” in the last two innings. The Sox’ batters have made up for the struggling starters in this series with late runs that helped the team squeeze by the Royals in the previous two games.

Sox starters had gone fewer than five innings in 10 of 21 games since June 7. The bullpen ranked fourth in the Majors with 105 ⅔ innings pitched in June. The teams ahead of them were the Royals, Diamondbacks, and Orioles — all last-place in their respective divisions.

And Pérez’s latest performance on the mound didn’t give Cora any reason to be confident.

He was pulled after just 3 ⅓ innings against the Yankees on June 25. He allowed three runs and six hits in the outing. In his previous 13 starts, Pérez lasted less than four innings five times, and in three of his last four starts.

Despite a delayed start, downpouring rain, and lightning, Pérez delivered when needed most on Wednesday night. He pitched 5 ⅓ innings, allowing seven hits, two runs, one home run, and two strikeouts in 86 pitches.

“He did an outstanding job in tough conditions towards the end of his outing,” Cora said postgame. “It was very important not only for him but for us. He threw the ball well against them in Kansas City. ...He had those two tough outings about a month ago. In Kansas City he was good, tonight he was good. He knows how to pitch. He’s been using his fastball in different planes and I think that’s the reason he’s been successful.”

Cora also added that even though Pérez’s numbers may have looked bad against the Yankees, he thought “it looked worse than it was” and said that defensive mistakes hindered him.

The Royals scored seven runs and three homers in the first two innings of the previous two games of the series.

Pérez said the rain played a role in his pitching in the last inning. Still, he was satisfied.

“The first five innings everything was good, the last inning I couldn’t throw strikes because there was too much water,” he said, but “it was a great game and we won and that’s important.”

Pérez began the first inning on a good note getting outs on the first three batters. The second inning began much differently. Salvador Pérez hit a changeup 422-feet into center field, Martín Pérez let out a frustrated yell, and it looked like the game might be heading in a similar direction as the first two.

Pérez didn’t let that happen.

He struck out Hunter Dozier swinging and earned two quick ground outs to get out of the inning. Then he pitched three scoreless innings — allowing just four hits — before Carlos Santana hit a ground ball that drove in Jorge Soler in the top of the sixth.

“Them kinds of homers are part of the game; you just try to throw more strikes and keep the ball down in the zone,” Pérez said. “They have the batting that can hit homers, so I have no problem.”

Pérez’s night ended there. He earned his sixth win of the season as the Red Sox beat the Royals 6-2, and he did just what Cora hoped he’d do the night before.

The win gave Pérez his third in June and sixth overall moving him to 6-4 on the season and 3-2 this month. Since he allowed five earned runs against the Houston Astros on June 8, Pérez has had 1.93 ERA over his last three starts. He didn’t issue a walk tonight for the fourth time of the season.

His next projected start is July 5 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.