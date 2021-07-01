Repeat feat: St. Mary’s rallies past Hopkinton to capture Division 2 baseball state title again

However, the junior righthander collected himself and recorded three straight outs to escape a second-and-third, no-outs jam and keep the deficit at one run. By the time the fourth inning came around, St. Mary’s had regained the lead and Cabral was back in his usual groove.

HOPKINTON — St. Mary’s ace Aiven Cabral was in unfamiliar territory during the first inning of Thursday’s Division 2 baseball state final. Cabral allowed the first four batters of the Hopkinton order to reach base, capped by a 2-run single from Dylan Locke. He was in danger of allowing more runs in the opening inning than he had all season.

He surrendered just two singles after the shaky first inning, holding Hopkinton scoreless until he reached his pitch limit with one out in the seventh. John Nowicki came in and recorded the final two outs, and the stellar St. Mary’s pitching helped the Spartans capture a second consecutive Division 2 state title over Hopkinton with a 5-2 win at Hopkinton High.

Junior Aiven Cabral overcame a two-run first inning, eventually pitching into the seventh and improving to 8-0 on the season. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“This wasn’t his best performance stuff-wise, but mentality-wise he just competes,” St. Mary’s coach Derek Dana said. “That first inning could have gotten a lot bigger than it did but he refused to let it happen. After that I said to my team, ‘Aiven’s been doing it for us all year, it’s time for everybody else to step up.’ ”

The Spartans (20-6) tied the game, 2-2, in the third when Cabral singled and scored later in the frame on a sacrifice fly by Zach Fisher.

In the fourth, St. Mary’s plated three runs to take the lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Hopkinton starter Vincent Purpura threw a wild pitch to the backstop. Tad Giardina scored easily from third and when the catcher’s throw to a covering Purpura sailed to the infield, Dante D’Ambrosio sprinted home from second.

Terence Moynihan lined an RBI single on the next pitch and St. Mary’s was up 5-2.

Terrance Moynihan, who drove in a run in the key three-run fourth-inning comeback, also played strong defense for St. Mary's. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“Just like we’ve done all season we grinded to get back to where we were and strung together hits when we needed to,” said Moynihan, who was part of the 2019 state title team. “It feels amazing.”

Cabral (6⅓ innings, 5 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 9 K) admitted he didn’t have his best stuff Thursday, but escaped jams in the second and third before entering another gear across the final three innings.

He threw more strikes as the game went on and kept Hopkinton (15-4) off balance with his curveball. The win improved Cabral to 8-0 and he finished the season allowing five total runs in 64 innings.

“I tried to stay within myself and grind it out,” Cabral said. “I just tried to throw the most strikes I could and mix it up.”

St. Mary’s was 6-5 after falling to Masconomet on May 25. The Spartans finished the season winning 14 of 15, giving up just eight total runs across the 14 wins.

Dana said the development of his young players, particularly freshman pitcher Eric Bridges and sophomore pitcher Tommy Falasca, helped his team find the extra-gear during the second-half run.

“We had to give the ball to young kids and they produced,” Dana said. “They grew up in a hurry and I’m just really excited for the kids. They earned it.”