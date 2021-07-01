Restraining order against Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer details graphic assault allegations, woman’s injuries

In the request for the restraining order, obtained Wednesday by The Washington Post and first reported on by the Athletic, the woman claims that Bauer assaulted her during two consensual sexual encounters that turned violent, resulting in head and facial trauma. In the filing, the woman claims Bauer strangled her to the point that she lost consciousness and punched her multiple times in the face.

A temporary domestic violence restraining order filed against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and granted by a court Monday details graphic allegations about two separate encounters and includes photos of bruises and a bloodied lip suffered by the woman who obtained the order.

The Pasadena Police Department is investigating the woman's claims, a spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement shared with The Post on Tuesday night, Bauer's attorney Jon Fetterolf denied the allegations as "defamatory" and "baseless." His office also provided The Post with records of text messages between Bauer and his accuser, allegedly sent between the two incidents, in which his accuser discusses wanting to be choked and slapped during sex.

MLB is in the process of gathering information and has opened an investigation, according to a league official. Bauer is scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Nationals in Washington.

Corroboration is not required for a court to grant the kind of temporary ex parte protective order granted to Bauer's accuser, the pitcher's attorney said. A hearing is scheduled for July 23, according to his attorney, at which point Bauer's camp plans to refute the claims of the accuser.

"Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [his accuser] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [his accuser] repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [his accuser] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer's residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked," Fetterolf said in his statement.

"Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [his accuser] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the accused] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the accused] was neither angry nor accusatory."

Fetterolf's statement went on to say that Bauer and his accuser "have not corresponded in more than a month and have not seen each other in more than six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The allegations first surfaced in TMZ on Tuesday night. The Pasadena Police Department's investigation is ongoing, spokesman Bill Grisafe said Wednesday.

In the declaration Bauer's accuser offered the court in support of her request, the woman outlined a relationship that began on Instagram in late April. She said Bauer invited her to his home in Pasadena on April 21, at which point the two followed an evening of conversation with consensual sex that the woman said initially turned rough with her approval.

As it escalated, the woman claimed, she asked him to stop but Bauer continued choking her until she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, Bauer was engaged in nonconsensual anal sex, she claimed. She then asked him to stop and he did, she said.

A month later, on May 15, the woman said Bauer again invited her to his home in Pasadena. She agreed to have consensual sex with him again, she claimed, but Bauer then choked her into unconsciousness again, she said. When she woke up, she said, Bauer was punching her in the face.

"I remember this vividly as it was very startling and painful," she wrote. When she woke up this time, Bauer's accuser said she "had a terrible pain behind both of my ears" and "tasted blood in my mouth."

A few days later, she said, she had two black eyes, a swollen jaw and cheekbones, a split lip, and bruising near her vagina, on her gums, and on her head. Pictures of her face included in the court filing show bruising under her eyes and a scab on her lip, as well as swelling on her jaw and cheekbone.

Later that day, the woman said, a friend took her to Alvarado Hospital Medical Center in San Diego. She said she underwent rapid CT scans of her brain, face and neck and told hospital doctors and psychiatrists what happened. Medical records included in the filing show that the woman underwent those tests. The woman "appears to have suffered significant head and facial trauma," the records show.

Text messages included in the filing show Bauer calling and texting to check on the woman multiple times after the second encounter. In one message, Bauer offered to bring her groceries because he thought she might not be feeling well enough to get them herself. The woman said she kept her replies brief and continued to respond "no" to his inquiries.

"I have waited to bring this request . . . to see how the criminal investigation would proceed," the woman wrote in her request for the protective order, which was granted Monday. "I am deeply concerned that no arrest has been made or charges filed."

As of late Wednesday, no charges had been filed with the District Attorney in Bauer's case.

"We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client's allegations and case seriously," the woman's lawyer, Marc Garelick, said in a statement Tuesday night.

Bauer, 30, became the highest-paid player in baseball when the right-hander signed a deal that pays him a single-season record $40 million for the 2021 season. He won the National League Cy Young award in 2020 as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.