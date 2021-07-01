St. John’s Prep finishes what it started, nets Division 1 lacrosse championship

Sophomore Jimmy Ayers rifled in four goals and assisted on another, and Michael Kelly and Charlie Danis, two of the 13 seniors on coach John Pynchon’s roster, netted two goals apiece.

But at game’s end, the St. John’s Prep lacrosse team was able to hoist the MIAA Division 1 championship trophy for the first time since 2010 with an 11-7 victory over BC High at Fred Glatz Field, its third victory in four tries this spring against their Catholic Conference rival.

The final hurdle took 16 hours and 15 minutes to complete, through rain, wind, and a threatening one-hour lightning delay Wednesday night before transitioning to a dry start at 10:59 Friday morning.

The game started at 7:37 Wednesday night.

While BC High (14-4) struck first on a goal from Louis Timmins, Prep (17-1) won six of the first seven faceoffs and jockeyed ahead for a 4-2 lead through the first 8 minutes. Vin Horton and Carter Rice scored to draw BC High even, 4-4, early in the second quarter, when Prep pulled away with a 5-0 run. Ayers scored thrice in a two-minute span, faceoff specialist Graham Tyson scored right after winning a draw, and Tommy Sarni added a tally to make it 9-4 Prep with 4:23 left in the first half, when the game was suspended due to weather.

When play was halted Wednesday night, and both sides waited for an hour before the game was officially suspended, Pynchon kept Prep on point.

”We went to the upper track area and talked about how we can only control how we respond to things,” he said.

“We know the outcome we want and we can’t control the events, focus on how we respond. We started over again today fresh, I thought we were in a good place coming out . . . hats off to the guys, the boys, the seniors did it.”

St. John’s led 10-4 at halftime, thanks to the first goal from Kelly. He added another in the third quarter.

“I thought our preparation was the best it could be,” said Kelly.

“Without it I don’t think we would’ve been able to play as well. It’s a storybook, it’s a dream come true man. We worked four years for this, the guys ahead of us sacrificed so much to make this happen . . . this is for the 2020 [seniors].”

BC High got goals from Will Emsing and Owen Porter in the fourth, but the night, and day belonged to Prep.

St. John's Prep Patrick Atkins runs into defensive pressure from BC High's Jack Norwood during the first of the Division 1 final in Danvers. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

St. John's Prep Tommy Sami puts defensive pressure on BC High's Jack Norwood in Danvers. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

St. John's Prep capped a 17-1 season with the Division 1 title Thursday afternoon in Danvers. Kevin Stone



