Stanley Cup takeaways: Blake Coleman’s winning goal in Game 2 shouldn’t surprise Bruins fans

The Lightning third-liner scored a backbreaking goal, perhaps the most impressive of the 2021 playoffs, at the end of the second period that stood up as the winner.

• The Bruins may have been shuddering when they saw what Blake Coleman did to the Canadiens. It was all too familiar.

Observations from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, in which Tampa Bay played a substandard game and still won, 3-1 …

It wasn’t just that Coleman scored with 1.1 seconds left, giving Tampa a 2-1 lead. It wasn’t just that he did it in spectacular fashion, diving and swatting the puck past Carey Price. It was also that the Canadiens had one of their most dominant opening 40 minutes of the playoffs, doing everything they could to take Game 2 and even the series heading back to Montreal. They outshot the Bolts, 23-8, at 5 on 5, and killed two Tampa penalties. Shots in the second period were 16-2 at one point.

And then Coleman scored a crushing, deflating, and critical goal. On the counterattack, Barclay Goodrow self-chipped it past Ben Chiarot, eluded Shea Weber, and slid it over to a diving Coleman, who got a sliver of space on defensive wizard Phillip Danault and chopped one past Price.

“Just did everything I could to get it on net,” said Coleman, who has scored a few similar goals in the past.

Coleman, a pending free agent, is due for a sizable raise on his $1.8 million salary. He was tremendous in Game 2, in addition to scoring his first goal in 19 games, landing three shots and three hits.

And where do the Bruins come in? Coleman did the same thing to them in Game 2 of their 2020 second-round series. You may recall defenseman Zach Bogosian going coast-to-coast, splitting Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo, and hitting a diving Coleman, who knocked it through Jaroslav Halak’s five-hole. Boston was up, 1-0, on the scoreboard and in the series.

Following that tying goal, Tampa tied the series with an overtime win. The Bruins lost the next three and went home for the summer.

• “We’ll have to work hard to get that one back,” Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki said on NBCSN, moments after Coleman’s strike. They tried, putting 43 of the night’s 67 attempts on Andrei Vasilevskiy, but ultimately failed. Ondrej Palat added insurance with 3:18 left, stealing a botched Joel Edmundson reverse and slipping it past Price. Montreal fell to 0-6 in the playoffs when trailing after two periods. The Canadiens are 4-0 in the playoffs when they led after two.

• Coleman was tremendous on Wednesday, but Andrei Vasilevskiy was the first star. He made 42 saves, facing 35 scoring chances and 10 high-danger shot attempts (per Natural Stat Trick). His defensemen were turning and chasing skaters in white jerseys all night. The Vezina Trophy runner-up hadn’t seen that much rubber since May 30, when the Hurricanes put 38 shots on net and lost, 2-1, in Game 1 of that series.

• This was Tampa’s shakiest game in a while. It was a quiet night for Brayden Point (one shot on goal, two missed attempts), who was unable to get to a glittering rebound chance in the second, and coughed up the puck on one of Tampa’s fruitless power plays (0 for 3).

• The Bolts didn’t have Alex Killorn, who blocked a Jeff Petry shot off his foot in the second period of Game 1. Killorn, who played at Harvard, was tied for second among postseason goal-scorers (8), fourth in points (17) and logs heavy time on the power play and penalty kill. Mathieu Joseph drew in, logging just 6:23. Anthony Cirelli, whose seeing-eye shot opened the scoring in the second, boosted his PP minutes.

• Montreal, after a four-goal loss to open the series, upped its play in Game 2. The Cole Caufield-Suzuki-Tyler Toffoli line, on the ice for three goals-against in Game 1, bounced back. Suzuki, who was tremendous in all three zones, tied the score at 1 with a long backhander that Ryan McDonagh deflected. It was the slowest of his game-high nine shots on goal (10 attempts). Suzuki also stopped a Nikita Kucherov breakaway with a diving backcheck.

• Joel Armia’s return kept the Habs’ fourth line humming. In 8:09 they out-attempted their opponents, 10-2. Armia was removed from COVID protocol shortly before Game 1, but did not play.

• Kelly Sutherland and Eric Furlatt were the referees. In the third period, they missed Kucherov, one of six Lightning skaters on the ice at the time, sticking out his hip and tripping Armia on his way to the bench.

• Game 3, at 8 p.m. Friday, will be the first Stanley Cup Final game in Montreal since June 9, 1993. The Habs lifted their 24th Cup that night. Montreal will have interim head coach Dominic Ducharme back behind the bench. Assistant Luke Richardson has been running the show since June 18, when Ducharme tested positive for COVID-19 before Game 3 of the third round against Vegas.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.