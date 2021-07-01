A successful run for Scituate boys’ lacrosse ended with a long, stormy night in Longmeadow

After returning home around 3 a.m. from a lengthy trip to Longmeadow for a Division 2 state semifinal Wednesday night, Scituate boys’ lacrosse coach Mark Puzzangara reflected on a great season.

With just one senior, Pat DeMatteo, on the roster, and seven first-year players starting, the Sailors (11-5) exceeded expectations by taking the D2 South sectional as a No. 7 seed, then playing Western Mass. power Longmeadow tough in a 16-12 defeat that included multiple delays due to storms in the area.

“Longmeadow was great, they really took care of us inside the high school,” said Puzzangara. “I think because we’re just so young, we weren’t fully understanding the moment, which is a good thing, since we were really loose and having a lot of fun, but when we stepped onto the field, we were ready to go.”