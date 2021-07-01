A successful run for Scituate boys’ lacrosse ended with a long, stormy night in Longmeadow

After returning home around 3 a.m. from a lengthy trip to Longmeadow for a Division 2 state semifinal Wednesday night, Scituate boys’ lacrosse coach Mark Puzzangara reflected on a great season.
With just one senior, Pat DeMatteo, on the roster, and seven first-year players starting, the Sailors (11-5) exceeded expectations by taking the D2 South sectional as a No. 7 seed, then playing Western Mass. power Longmeadow tough in a 16-12 defeat that included multiple delays due to storms in the area.
“Longmeadow was great, they really took care of us inside the high school,” said Puzzangara. “I think because we’re just so young, we weren’t fully understanding the moment, which is a good thing, since we were really loose and having a lot of fun, but when we stepped onto the field, we were ready to go.”
Scituate won the opening faceoff and traded goals with Longmeadow to trail 3-2 after the first quarter. Longmeadow pulled away for a 9-4 halftime lead, but Scituate kept scrapping and won the second half, 8-7, as DeMatteo scored four goals and notched the 100th goal of his career.
“He’s been unbelievable this whole year,” Puzzangara said of DeMatteo. “His leadership with this young group has been tremendous, how he took the kids under his wing and showed them how to play the game at a high level. He gets up for big games and last night was no different. There’s a lot of young talent around him and he really raised their level of play in big games and gave them confidence. He did so much more than putting up a lot of points this year.”
Longmeadow (15-3) will travel to Concord-Carlisle (15-3) for the D2 state final Friday at 11 a.m.