Two Revolution players called up to national teams for Gold Cup

“He’s played really well, the star of the league,” said US coach Gregg Berhalter, who named Turner for the Gold Cup roster Thursday. “These guys at MLS writing about him, how good he is — best shot-stopper in the history of the league and all that stuff.

Two years later, Turner became the Revolution’s opening day starter, and now he is regularly contending for a place on the US national team.

Expectations could not have been much lower for Matt Turner when he signed with the Revolution following a tryout camp in 2016. Turner was 21 years old, listed at 175 pounds. He was given the jersey No. 30 and designated as the No. 4 goalkeeper on the depth chart.

“But to a certain extent, I agree with that. I think he’s done a great job.

“This is a moment for him now to take that next step and show that he can do it on the international level, because the games are different, the margin for error is different, and these games are highly competitive.

“So, really proud of Matt in terms of where he’s at in his journey and looking forward to seeing what he can do in camp.”

Turner will join the US team in Kansas City after the Revolution (7-2-2, 23 points) visit the Columbus Crew Saturday.

The Revolution also will lose midfielder Tajon Buchanan, who will play for Canada in the Gold Cup. Buchanan, 22, saw his first action with Canada’s national team in June in its World Cup qualifying games.

Buchanan has appeared in 11 Revolution games this season and has scored two goals and assisted on two others.

Tajon Buchanan (left) scored against the New York Red Bulls in a game in June. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Turner has played only once for the US, in a 7-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago Feb. 1, and will be competing with veterans Brad Guzan and Sean Johnson for the starting position.

“I always feel I have something to prove,” Turner said. “I’ve played over 100 professional games but every time I step out on the field, regardless of who the opponent is, regardless of what competition it is, I’m the type of person and player that feels I can always prove something, I can always get better. So that’s the type of mind-set I’ll take into this camp, as well.”

The US and Canada will compete in Group B matches on July 11, 15, 18 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. Elimination games are set for July 25 and 29, and the final will be in Las Vegas Aug. 1.

Buchanan and Turner could miss as many as four MLS games this month, one of the most challenging stretches of the season for the Revolution, who have six games (four away) during July.

