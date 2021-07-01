Will Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers drop any bombshells in their latest golf exhibition?

Brady and Rodgers will be showing off their lighter sides in the match, which will be held at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin and pits Brady and Mickelson against Rodgers and DeChambeau. They’ll hit a few shots, cut a few jokes among themselves and commentator Charles Barkley, and show the world that the MVP quarterbacks are not that different from the rest of us weekend hackers.

Bombs off the tee at 7,000 feet of elevation in the Big Sky Country of Montana. Verbal bombs among four competitors who aren’t afraid to talk smack. And, possibly, some truth bombs from two of the NFL’s top newsmakers this offseason.

Last June, Phil Mickelson filed a trademark for the phrase, “Hit bombs.” When he gets together with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Bryson DeChambeau Tuesday for Capital One’s “The Match,” the broadcast should be filled with several different types of bombs.

“Golf’s amazing — it’s a great hobby for us as football players,” Brady said at a June 15 preview event. “At halftime, we get checked for concussions. At the ninth hole, we get to eat hamburgers in golf.”

They will be wearing microphones throughout the round, which tees off at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on TBS. If we’re lucky, Brady and Rodgers will let some of their inner thoughts slip out.

For Brady, the football world is dying to know: Which quarterback was he talking about last week on HBO’s “The Shop,” when he said that he told a team during last year’s free agency, “You’re sticking with that [expletive]?” Theories abound that it was Mitchell Trubisky, or Ryan Tannehill, or Jimmy Garoppolo, or Derek Carr. Brady could certainly goose the TV ratings Tuesday by offering a hint.

It is also worth monitoring whether Brady will reveal anything more about his departure from the Patriots, his relationship with Bill Belichick, or how many more seasons he plans to play (he is under contract for two more). He has mentioned multiple times this offseason that he is getting close to the end.

“I think I’m older than most of not only the players, but NFL stadiums at this point,” said Brady, 44. “Except Lambeau.”

For Rodgers, this will be one of the few times he has shown his face in public this offseason. Holed up in Hawaii with his fiancée, Rodgers skipped the Packers’ entire offseason program, and has made no secret that he is displeased with the front office. He could reveal whether he plans to report to training camp or hold out, which would cost him $50,000 per day and more than $800,000 for every preseason game he skips.

“It’s been one of those quiet offseasons you just dream about,” Rodgers said from Hawaii at the June 15 event. “It’s been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it, and not feeling like I have to go anywhere, not having any responsibilities.”

But even if Brady and Rodgers are guarded in their comments, “The Match” still should make for a fun four hours of television.

The trash talk began as soon as the event was announced in late May. While it is not exactly the most authentic trash talk — the WWE would blush at some of the forced one-liners — it is still fun.

Brady and Mickelson get made fun of for being old. DeChambeau gets ragged on for not being well-liked on the PGA Tour. Brady constantly needles Rodgers about “not going for it,” though it sure seems like a Rodgers-authorized dig at Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who made the controversial decision to kick a field goal late in the NFC Championship game loss.

Brady gets grief from DeChambeau about “Deflategate.”

“I just can’t wait to be testing those golf balls out,” DeChambeau joked on June 15. “We’ll make sure that stuff is all conforming.”

And the golf should be entertaining, too. “The Match” will be a modified alternate-shot format, in which all four golfers will tee off, each team will pick the drive to play, and the teammates will alternate shots.

DeChambeau, the longest driver on the PGA Tour this year (322.4-yard average), and Mickelson certainly will be smashing bombs. The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, a Jack Nicklaus-designed course that opened in 2015, is situated between 6,400 feet and 7,500 feet above sea level. The course plays 8,000 yards from the tips, features a 777-yard par-5 that should be reachable in two for the pros, and has a handful of 400-yard par-4s that could be drivable.

“They say the rule of thumb is 2 percent for every 1,000 feet, so the ball travels about 14 percent further compared to sea level,” said Greg Wagner, director of golf and club operations at Moonlight Basin. “[DeChambeau] will definitely be able to hit one — if he hits it straight — in the 560-yard, somewhere in that range. We’re all just crossing our fingers that those guys hit it straight to make it exciting.”

Brady enters “The Match” with a bit of revenge on his mind. He said he has played Rodgers only once in golf, in a nine-hole match at Riviera Country Club in which Rodgers sank a long putt on the final hole to win. Brady and Mickelson also lost last year’s “The Match” to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, an event in which Brady could barely hit the ball straight for the first six holes and, later in the day, split his pants.

“It almost made him more human, because he excels at everything he does,” Mickelson said last month at the US Open. “Tom and I, we have some unfinished business.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.