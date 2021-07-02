Julia Roberts to lead star-filled cast in Starz’s ‘Gaslit’

The stars are flocking to Starz for the upcoming Watergate series “Gaslit.” Based on the first season of the Slate podcast “Slow Burn,” the story will focus on socialite Martha Mitchell, who’ll be played by Julia Roberts. Sean Penn will play her husband, John Mitchell, Richard Nixon’s Attorney General. Dan Stevens will play John Dean, Nixon’s White House Counsel, and Betty Gilpin will play his wife, Mo Dean.

Allison Tolman will be Winnie McLendon, a D.C. journalist who becomes involved in the scandal, and eventually becomes Mitchell’s biographer. Chris Bauer will play CIA operative James McCord, Hamish Linklater will play political operative Jeb Magruder, and Chris Messina will play FBI agent Angelo Lano. Matt Ross (yup, Gavin Belson from “Silicon Valley”) is going to direct.