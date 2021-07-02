Keith Lockhart: ‘The theme of this concert, in my mind, is about rebirth’

“When Governor Baker announced the removal of restrictions, we thought: Oh boy, maybe we can get this done and get it onto the Esplanade,” Lockhart said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “But it turned out that there are just too many people involved in the production, so we decided the next best thing was to do it in a place where we could be with a live audience and still film a great concert.”

For starters, the 2021 July Fourth Spectacular will be staged not on the Charles River Esplanade but at Tanglewood, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home in the Berkshires. And the live audience will be much smaller than previous years, numbering just 9,000.

For 25 years, conductor Keith Lockhart has been a reliable presence at the Boston Pops annual July Fourth concerts. But this year’s celebration — a comeback after the 2020 cancellation — is sure to be unlike any other.

The event will be broadcast Sunday on WHDH-TV (Channel 7) and Bloomberg TV and radio. At-home audiences can expect to see Lockhart leading a 2½-hour show featuring all the Independence Day-themed favorites, plus headliners Jon Batiste and Mavis Staples.

Advertisement

We kept Lockhart on the phone to ask about his return to live performance and what this year’s concert means to him personally.

Q. What are you excited about for this concert?

A. It’s exciting to be performing at all. The return of live audiences at Tanglewood is something we’ve been looking forward to for 16 months. It’s been a very frustrating time for those of us in performing arts and it’s great to present things to people in attendance.

Q. How will the setting change the audience experience?

A. Since we have a smaller live audience — we normally have several hundred thousand people at the concert — we’ll rely more on televising of the event to bring people from all over the country together for Boston’s Independence Day celebration.

Advertisement

Q. What are you most excited about musically?

A. The guest artists. We’re joined by Jon Baptiste, who’s a creative and versatile musician with a real wide-ranging public hub because of his association with “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and [the award-winning score for Pixar’s] “Soul.” Mavis Staples is an R&B legend. Wonderful guest artists appeal to a big, diverse crowd, and I think those are the most exciting things for me.

Conductor Keith Lockhart greeted musicians before a Boston Pops rehearsal Friday at Symphony Hall. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Of course, there are always the things that we look forward to every year, like the “1812″ Overture, “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” and patriotic singalongs. But I think it’s the new elements that are most appealing to me.

Q. Any favorite pieces from the lineup?

A. Our chorus for this concert is The Singing Sergeants of the United States Air Force. They have a beautiful song they’ll be singing with the orchestra called “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” which I particularly asked them to do. The theme of this concert, in my mind, is about rebirth and coming back together in community after a long night.

Q. Any messages you want the audience to take away?

A. There are two things that inform the program. One of them is the pandemic and the slow return to gathering together. The other thing is the heightened awareness of the work that still needs to be done to create the America we all dream of in terms of inclusion, equal opportunity, and equal treatment. The concert will not shy away from those things. At the end of the day, it is a celebration of what we aspire to be and the commitments to continue to work towards that.

Advertisement

2021 BOSTON POPS JULY FOURTH SPECTACULAR

Sunday, 8 p.m. On WHDH-TV (Channel 7). Tickets for the live event are sold out. More information at bostonpops.org

Interview was edited and condensed.

Kyung Mi Lee can be reached at kyungmi.lee@globe.com.