CSX tries to get acquisition of New England freight network back on track

But the Surface Transportation Board, which oversees freight railroads, in May kicked back a previous application from CSX and Billerica-based Pan Am, saying they needed to provide a broader analysis of the Northeast’s freight rail market.

The merger of the two companies would expand Florida-based CSX’s presence in Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut, and allow it to expand into northern New England.

Freight railway giant CSX Corp., in a bid to get its proposed acquisition of Pan Am Railways back on track, has filed an expanded application for approval with the federal regulator overseeing the deal.

The acquisition, meanwhile, has come under fire from Amtrak and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which are concerned that CSX’s control of the Pan Am system would undermine passenger rail service in the region. Amtrak and the MBTA often share tracks with freight operations.

The CSX buyout, announced on Nov. 30, would give the company access to the nearly 1,200 miles of railroad track in the Pan Am system, and another 600-plus in a joint venture known as Pan Am Southern.

In a statement issued by CSX on Friday after filing a revised application with the Surface Transportation Board, chief executive James Foote said the deal would seamlessly integrate the New England rail network controlled by Pan Am into CSX’s national rail system. Foote said the merger would create “single line service” for industrial customers in the region, and provide them with an environmentally friendly alternative to trucks.

CSX said it attempted in its latest filing to address all the questions that the regulator had in May. For example, the company provided an analysis of how the merger could affect several commodities shipped via freight rail in New England, such as lumber and other construction products, liquefied petroleum gas and propane, bottled water, and limestone.

Over the past several months, CSX has lined up more than 80 letters of support from industrial customers, politicians, and business groups. The general consensus among the supporters: a CSX investment in Pan Am would bring about significant capital improvements for a rail system that badly needs them, and replace trucks on the highway with greener train cars. CSX officials also point to the efforts over the years that they have taken in New England to accommodate passenger-rail expansion, such as CSX’s exit of the Beacon Park Yard in Allston.

In the filing, CSX pledged that there would be no interference with existing passenger service as a result of the acquisition, in part because the projected growth in freight traffic on the lines is relatively minimal at 1.5 percent a year.

Amtrak officials aren’t so sure about that, in part because they have expansion plans of their own for New England that include new passenger trains between Concord, N.H., and Boston and between Albany and Boston. Amtrak also is engaged in a public spat with CSX in the Gulf Coast region about how best to revive rail service between Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans. The national rail service has warned the Surface Transportation Board that a similar situation could play out in New England if the CSX-Pan Am acquisition is allowed to proceed, possibly endangering any passenger service expansion efforts.

















