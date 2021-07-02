Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch listed for $27.5 million

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A sprawling New Mexico ranch belonging to deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is on the market for $27.5 million.

The 12-square-mile (30-square-kilometer) Zorro Ranch was put up for sale by Epstein's estate and includes a 26,700-square-foot (2,480-square-meter) mansion and a private airstrip with a hangar and helipad, according to the listing by Neil Lyon Group at Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe.

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking girls in New York and Florida.