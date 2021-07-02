‘Jeopardy!’ had a Boston news category last night. Can you guess all five clues?

Kate Merrill, Liam Martin, Lisa Hughes, Steve Burton, and David Wade were the familiar faces who chimed in remotely to rattle off the five different hints to the show’s contestants.

The news team at WBZ-TV Boston helped guest host Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon and chief medical correspondent for CNN, read out the clues for a special “Boston: News Clues” category.

Mass. residents who tuned into “Jeopardy!” Thursday night probably felt wicked smaht during at least one category.

And while local viewers might have been thrilled to beat the competition to the buzzer, the WBZ crew was clearly just as excited.

“One of the highlights of my career!!” Wade tweeted.

“Major bucket list item checked!” Martin wrote.

Here’s a look at the clues that spanned Boston’s history, cinema, pop culture, and local news. Can you guess all five?

$200: In 1982, Boston Magazine named the Bull and Finch Pub in Beacon Hill the best neighborhood bar. It inspired this sitcom where everybody knew your name, and in 1993 the cast gathered there to celebrate the final episode.

$400: In 1998, childhood friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck won an Oscar for the screenplay of this film set at MIT and around Harvard where Damon originally began writing the script.

$600: On January 17, 1950, a group of armed masked men pulled off the crime of the century stealing more than $2.7 million from this company’s Armored Car depot in Boston. Only a small amount of money was ever recovered.

$800: Local hero Pete Frates, the man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge, helped raise awareness and millions of dollars to help fight this disease that claimed Lou Gehrig’s life and sadly his own at 34.

$1000: John McCain is among the public officials who have been honored at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library with an award for leadership named for this Pulitzer Prize winning book written by JFK.

Answers:

$200: What is “Cheers”?

$400: What is “Good Will Hunting”?

$600: What is “Brinks”?

$800: What is Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis?

$1,000: What is “Profiles in Courage”?

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.