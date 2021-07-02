Should I e-mail my ex for closure?

Q. What’s your take on closure conversations/e-mails to an ex? Basically, he broke my heart about a year ago, and I haven’t fully moved on. We genuinely tried to remain friends (and did for a while). I loved him and always hoped we’d get back together when his schedule settled down, since his reasons for the breakup were “timing” and “overcommitment” (work, graduate school, etc.).

This past winter, a mutual friend told me he’s been dating someone, despite having more commitments than when we were together (new pet, new job, more advanced coursework, etc.) I’m genuinely not trying to interfere with their relationship — he’s proven that we aren’t the right fit. I just can’t help but feel there’s more to the breakup than what he told me, given that he’s apparently becoming “serious” with his new GF.

Normally I would let it go; the reason behind the breakup doesn’t change the outcome, so why press it? But I’ve never loved someone so unconditionally, and I feel blindsided about the new GF. (He called me and we talked for 1½ hours the night before I found out, and he never brought it up. And I haven’t heard from him since, which hurts.) I hope hearing the truth would help me fully move on.

From my perspective, the biggest issue in our relationship was that he’d freeze around difficult conversations, so I often felt unheard or dismissed. A closure e-mail would allow me to speak up about certain situations that got shut down. I’m not angry; I just want him to know why certain events were so painful, and for him to be honest with me if we’re going to consider rebuilding a friendship. But knowing his aversion to tough convos, he may not even read it, much less respond. Am I setting myself up for heartbreak all over again by e-mailing him? Thanks!

HEARTBREAK

A. “The biggest issue in our relationship was that he’d freeze around difficult conversations.”

That explains why he decided not to tell you the most important reason for the breakup — that his feelings weren’t strong enough to make it work. By not telling you that hurtful thing, he implied that when things calmed down, you might get back together. That did you no favors.

People say that sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind, but how about just being honest to be kind? “I’m so busy — and this relationship isn’t feeling like forever. I want you to have the space you need to focus on yourself because that’s what I’m going to do. I’m sorry.” It would have been hard to hear, but at least you’d have known it was time to let go.

If you want to write him an e-mail, go ahead. Write it, read it to yourself, then sit on it for a few days. If you still want to send it, wait a few more days and then decide. But the letter is for you, not him. Don’t expect a reply or ask for one.

Also know that friendship shouldn’t be on the table right now. You loved this person — unconditionally! You just heard he’s seeing someone new, despite him being busier than ever. Why would you give him even more time? Wouldn’t a friendship with this man be very painful?

Later, if it makes sense to try some kind of relationship, you can start from scratch and talk about whatever you need in that moment (more honesty, etc.). For now, though, take some time, grieve the end of this (writing your letter is part of that process), and block him however you can.

The best closure comes from being great to yourself.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

There’s no reason to e-mail him. You’re not going to have a lasting friendship with him so why bother pointing out all the reasons you feel hurt? You won’t get the response you’re looking for (if he responds at all) and you’ll just be embarrassed and angry.

CONCERNEDCITIZENONDUTY





Sounds like he let you down easy. Do not send that e-mail — you will never get the answers you want from your ex. Closure is about you accepting what happened and moving on.

SURFERROSA





Don’t dwell on it, don’t write the e-mail, and definitely don’t send it. You don’t need to “speak up about certain situations” because you are not together anymore and it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t have to hear you, and it will change nothing.

JUNGKOOK





Who here likes having hard conversations? Nobody? Your ex is not so special. So you found out he was too busy to be with you but not with somebody else. You don’t need to dissect anything to point out the hypocrisy; it’s loud and clear. He disappointed you as a person. Maybe that’s what you need to let go of: your vision of him as a worthy partner. It’s not a match.

PINKDRINK





You liked him way more than he liked you. But he wanted to be polite so he used timing as a vague excuse. He didn’t miss you and moved on. He met someone he thought was a better fit than you, be it she was nicer, smarter, hotter, funnier, whatever, take your pick. He’s not even thinking about you now. He’s very happy. There, do you have your closure?

LUPELOVE





^You seem like a real nice person, as harsh as the above comment may sound, it’s spot on. That does not mean that you will not find another person who would reciprocate your love and more. Go out there and enjoy life without thinking about this guy. Just remember, if he ever had semblance of love for you, when you find yourself in a relationship, he will most likely come crawling back. DON’T FALL FOR THAT, but savor that moment. To taste that moment, you need to go out there and meet someone. What are you waiting for!

TOADSTER

