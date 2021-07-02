Ten of the best Globe Magazine stories from 2021 (so far)

Dennis McCarthy, a self-taught scholar working from his dinner table, is upending what scholars thought they knew about the origins of the Bard’s greatest works. Michael Blanding follows the clues of a literary mystery in this exclusive adaptation from his new book, North by Shakespeare. (For breezier beach reading, check out James Sullivan’s story of how a Berklee School of Music student is lighting smartphones on fire with her steamy werewolf fiction .)

Staff writer Dasia Moore makes her powerful Globe Magazine debut with an essay on the search for a summer of unmitigated Black joy. “In a world of anti-blackness, Black joy is fugitive — fleeting and also fleeing, undertaking incredible risks to find the place and time where it can be free,” Moore writes. “The questions before us this summer and every summer: Could this be the place? Could now be the time?”

3. Top Spots to Live in Greater Boston

As this region finds itself in the middle of another red-hot real-estate season, take a look back at frequent contributor Jon Gorey’s latest entry in our annual hard look at the market. Find the 24 communities seeing the biggest leaps in house prices north, south, and west of Boston, plus in the city itself. And see how remote work is remaking the market in vacation destinations.

4. I’ve been working at home with cats. Will I ever be fit for the office again?

Globe Magazine staffer Stacey Myers answers the question on every remote worker’s mind: Am I ready for human interaction? As a bonus, look for a cameo from her cat P.T., who’s become even more of a handful since his newfound fame, so we hear.

5. How Yo-Yo Ma answered the pandemic’s call and consoled a reeling nation

The iconic cellist’s whole life led to this moment where he crystallized classical music’s power to honor grief, catalyze hope, and connect us across isolation. Globe classical music critic Jeremy Eichler delivers a finely tuned and beautifully written profile of one of the world’s greatest — and most empathetic — musicians.

Lucio Perez (left); a street sign on Boston's Blue Hill Avenue (top right); and some top takeout dishes (bottom right). Globe/Perez by Joanna Chattman; street sign from Globe archive; and food from Adobe Stock

6. Lucio Perez found sanctuary in a Mass. church. He’d live there over 3 years

When Perez was facing deportation back to Guatemala after years in the United States, he faced two impossible choices: Be separated from his wife and US-born children with no idea of when they’d be reunited, or uproot his kids to a country they’d never even visited. Kevin G. Andrade tells the family’s story, and explores how an Amherst church offered Perez a third choice.

7. Health-conscious millennials are driving a boom in nonalcoholic beer

The Fourth of July weekend is a time when many will kick back with a beer or two. Chances are, this year’s cookouts are going to include some nonalcoholic options, too. Jonathan D. Fitzgerald visits Athletic Brewing Co. to explore what’s behind the meteoric rise of the Connecticut-based brand, and whether it’s prepared for competition from the likes of Boston’s own Samuel Adams.

8. “The best Boston movie no one’s ever seen”: “Blue Hill Avenue” at 20

Globe columnist Adrian Walker takes readers down memory lane in this oral history of the groundbreaking, Boston-set film Blue Hill Avenue. Featuring director Craig Ross Jr., stars Allen Payne and Angelle Brooks, and more. And if you missed Walker’s virtual discussion with Ross and the Globe’s Greg Lee, you can catch the video of it here.

9. Empty shelters, $20,000 “turnkey” puppies, and more wild tales from the pandemic

Even for a dog-obsessed country, last year was something else, says writer Jeff Harder, a dog-obsessive himself. He found the lockdown unleashed a runaway pandemic puppy economy like nothing he’d ever imagined. Is the boom in prices, wait times, and scams here to stay?

10. 100 top restaurants for takeout in Boston and beyond

Back in February, Globe food critic Devra First and food writer Kara Baskin took on a herculean task: identifying 100 of the area’s top independent restaurants for takeout. It was part of the Globe’s Project Takeout, imploring readers to support restaurants, their workers, and their suppliers. The industry still faces immense challenges, as Douglass Williams of MIDA explained in the magazine. So if your backyard barbecue gets rained out this year, please consider ordering from your favorite local restaurant.