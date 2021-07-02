2 injured in 3-car crash on Soldiers Field Road

Two people were injured, one of whom was trapped, in a 3-car crash on Soldiers Field Road in Boston Friday night, State Police said.
One vehicle jumped the guard rail during the crash, which occurred around 7:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of the road, at North Harvard Street, said Trooper James DeAngelis, an agency spokesman.
High travel speeds and poor road conditions may have been a factor in the crash, according to State Police.
Two people were sent to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, DeAngelis said.
