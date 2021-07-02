fb-pixel Skip to main content

2 injured in 3-car crash on Soldiers Field Road

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated July 2, 2021, 1 hour ago

Two people were injured, one of whom was trapped, in a 3-car crash on Soldiers Field Road in Boston Friday night, State Police said.

One vehicle jumped the guard rail during the crash, which occurred around 7:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of the road, at North Harvard Street, said Trooper James DeAngelis, an agency spokesman.

High travel speeds and poor road conditions may have been a factor in the crash, according to State Police.

Two people were sent to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, DeAngelis said.

Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

