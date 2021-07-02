Armed robbery suspect draws SWAT team response in Franklin

A regional SWAT team descended on Franklin early Friday in search of a suspect who allegedly committed an armed robbery in Woonsocket, RI, officials said.

Franklin police confirmed the SWAT team response in a statement posted to Facebook shortly before 6 a.m.

“Please avoid the entire area of Washington St from South Street to Grove Street,” police said. “Sheila Lane and Tobacco Road will also be closed. No traffic is being allowed through at this time.”