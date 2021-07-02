Armed robbery suspect draws SWAT team response in Franklin

A regional SWAT team descended on Franklin early Friday in search of a suspect who allegedly committed an armed robbery in Woonsocket, RI, officials said.
Franklin police confirmed the SWAT team response in a statement posted to Facebook shortly before 6 a.m.
“Please avoid the entire area of Washington St from South Street to Grove Street,” police said. “Sheila Lane and Tobacco Road will also be closed. No traffic is being allowed through at this time.”
The statement said Franklin police and the METRO-LEC regional SWAT team were on scene investigating “an armed robbery out of Woonsocket.”
Authorities said area residents can expect to see a heavy law enforcement presence, and the statement urged people to call local police at 508-528-1212 if they see anything suspicious.
Franklin police Chief Thomas J. Lynch couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
This is a breaking story that will be updated.
