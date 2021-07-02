A baby owl is rescued in Onset

On the evening of June 9, a person out walking a dog in Wareham came across a young screech owl on the side of the road in Onset. The bird was unable to fly, and concerned for the its safety, the good Samaritan notified a Wareham police officer who was nearby. Officer Ryan Gomes was able to remove the little owl from the road and notified the Wareham Department of Natural Resources. It was getting dark outside, and the owl ended up spending the evening with a natural resource officer.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

The next morning, the natural resource officer started looking at the trees in that area and found a few potential nesting sites where the bird might have come from. At that point, acting Onset Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald stepped in to help reunite the owl with its mother. Using a bucket truck, the fire department navigated the natural resource officer through the tree branches, where he was met face to face with the mother owl. “The uninjured owlet was safely reunified with mom in the nest,” officials wrote on Facebook. “The officer attempted to get the name of the owlet from the mother but she kept replying who.?.?”

BALLOON PROBLEMS

Balloons are meant to be festive, but sometimes they can cause trouble. Case in point: At 12:21 p.m. June 5, Wilmington police received a report that some balloons made contact with wires at Town Park and were causing sparking and arcing. The fire department and Reading Light Department responded to the scene to take care of the situation. Another balloon-related call came in at 5:13 a.m. June 8, when Marblehead police received a call about an audible alarm sounding in the area of Atlantic Avenue. Police spoke to someone at the alarm company who said balloons had caused the alarm to go off. An employee came to the store and disabled the alarm.

KEEP IT DOWN

At 9:17 a.m. June 17, Bridgewater police got a 911 call from a resident of South Street who was complaining that his neighbor had been playing the drums for the past three days. Police later tweeted that it was actually a misunderstanding, and the “noise appears to be coming from school construction site.”

MORE NOISE COMPLAINTS

Singing is supposed to sound good, but sometimes one person’s crooning can be mistaken for something else. That’s apparently what happened at 8:38 p.m. April 14; Norwood police got a call from someone concerned about a man who was parked with his lights on and “singing loudly” at the MBTA commuter rail station on Broadway. According to the log entry, “officers spoke to him, he checked out OK.”

A similar call came in at 12:23 a.m. May 21, when Saugus police received a call reporting a man in a gray sweatshirt walking north on the southbound side of Route 1 who appeared to be in distress. Officers located the man and talked to him; they determined that he was fine and just “out for a walk and singing,” and didn’t need any assistance.

And one last example: At 6:17 a.m. June 20, Peabody police checked on a woman who was allegedly “screaming out loud” on Saint Lo Drive. The log entry stated that an officer checked on the woman, who was completely fine and ”just singing a song.”

CALLS OF THE WILD

The town of Wilmington has had some interesting animal calls lately. First there was a bearded dragon that had to be rescued from a storm drain near the middle school on May 12, and then the animal control officer tracked down a loose chicken on Agostino Drive on May 28. A few days later, on June 3, a turtle needed help crossing the street on Glen Road and then the next day, the animal control officer responded to a home that appeared to have baby raccoons living in the chimney. Last but not least, on June 10, a person on Salem Street called to report that a rooster was attacking her window. Dispatch contacted the rooster’s owner, who came and retrieved the bird.

