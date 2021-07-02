On Beacon Hill, a neighborhood fixture toasts the return of old friends

It’s just before 6 p.m., and the gang is all here. Beer is flowing and pretzel bites are browning in the oven.

First in a series of stories capturing steps toward post-pandemic normalcy.

You wouldn’t think a thing had changed, other than the spiffy new wooden floors, since the Sevens Ale House was shuttered March 13, 2020, as COVID-19 raged.

After the Beacon Hill fixture since 1933 reopened with a bang on June 7, pandemic-weary regulars were eager to toast the return of old friends, traditions, and habits.

“We rekindled quick here,” bartender John Everett Martin said of the family-owned and operated pub that features a large silver beer stein on its overhead sign at 77 Charles St.

Sunday through Friday, it’s a locals bar. Saturdays are for the tourists, according to Martin, the resident big personality.

“And that’s why I like to work on Saturdays,” Martin said. “To keep the place safe for the locals to return on Sunday.”

Martin, 58, has been pulling pints here for about 25 years. He likes to joke that customer service is No. 4 on the priority list, but in the next breath, he’ll tell you he runs the place like “a father.” He also answers to “Handsome.”

This is the kind of place where customers wave at the bartenders when they enter, and where you tell everybody a collective “good night” after you pay your tab.

This is the kind of place where patrons turned out for Martin’s first shift after his father’s funeral to shower him with support. “I received flowers, food, hugs, and a line of love like you can’t believe,” Martin said.

And, they have darts.

On a recent 93-degree evening, all is quiet on the outside, but for three women braving the heat at one of the bar’s new street-side tables.

But inside, every seat at the bar is filled (except for one lone seat at the far end) with a dozen regulars, caught up in conversation. They’re mostly men, largely middle aged. They wear trucker caps and beards, camouflage safari hats and faded jeans, cargo shorts, and flip flops.

One woman, the owner of a nearby business, joins just after 6 p.m. She waves at Martin. He smiles and asks: “What are you having, a chardonnay?” He has it right. He knew.

A white-haired couple arrive next. “Well, hello, how are you?” Everyone seems happy to see their familiar faces.

The bartender greets Bill and Eda by name. “How are you both today? Eda what would you like? Are you hungry?”

Bill Carroll, 72, goes for a cup of chili and cheese. He and his wife, Eda Russell, 77, both order pints of beer. Carroll, an attorney, will tell you the high top next to the juke box “was our first date table.”

“This is the romance,” joked Eda Russell, a retired nurse. “You’re at it.”

They’ve celebrated New Year’s Eve, a son’s 21st birthday, and nearly everything else here in the 30-some years since.

“When it was closed, oh my God, it was like withdrawal, it was absolute withdrawal,” Carroll said. “We couldn’t play the jukebox. We couldn’t play our songs.”

But mostly they missed the camaraderie.

“The atmosphere in here is so unique. This place has a lot of vitality. I try to tell tourists this is the real Cheers,” Carroll said, going into the ‘80s sitcom’s signature theme song “Where everybody knows your name.”

By 6:52 p.m., every table is filled. The cook is turning out a steady stream of hot pastrami, knockwurst, sauerkraut, and potato salad. It’s a happy, talkative crowd.

Annie Lennox is singing, “Sweet dreams are made of this.”

“Just another Wednesday at the Sevens, just another hump day,” Martin singsongs as he whizzes by with another serving of the pub’s famous pretzel bites — olive oiled, sea salted, warm crunchiness.

A young man and young woman, both in scrubs, take a seat at the bar. They order pints of beer. She scarfs down a Reuben. He buys a Sevens T-shirt before they go.

