Big shoes to fill: Film tells how a Haverhill union activist became America’s first socialist mayor

This little-known chapter of Massachusetts history is the subject of “The Socialists of Shoe City,” an upcoming documentary that touches on economic and social issues facing Americans both then and now.

Chase was ultimately fired from his job, but his work on behalf of Haverhill’s shoe laborers would get him elected as America’s first socialist mayor in 1898.

John C. Chase was 13 when he started working at a shoe factory. By 23, he was a union activist in Haverhill, fighting for higher wages and better working conditions during a strike of the city’s shoe manufacturers.

“Although labeled a socialist, Chase was actually more of what we would today call a liberal/progressive,” said E. Philip Brown, a public historian, educator, and author who coproduced the documentary with former journalist Frank Novak, now a realtor and local talk show host.

John C. Chase was Haverhill's mayor from 1899 to 1900. Trustees of the Haverhill Public Library, Special Collections Department

“The documentary takes current headlines and connects them to the same issues that brought workers to support the socialist movement a century ago,” said Brown. “It cites the rise of politicians such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as evidence that some Americans support progressive ideas similar to those that were part of the socialist movement between the 1890s and World War I.”

“The Socialists of Shoe City” has attracted interest far beyond Haverhill. The script was accepted and shared at the virtual Kalakari Film Festival in India earlier this year, and Brown and Novak hope to bring the finished film to festivals around the world. The documentary will be screened this month and released for broadcast on HC Media, the local nonprofit broadcast company.

Brown and Novak did much of their research with the help of the Haverhill Public Library, and many of the photos featured came from the library’s Special Collection. The documentary includes an interview with former governor Michael Dukakis, whose family lived in Haverhill during the era.

Both filmmakers have family that worked in the shoe factories. It was the stories Brown’s grandmother, an Italian immigrant who began working in a Haverhill shoe factory in the 1880s at the age of 12, told him growing up that motivated him to produce the documentary.

Phil Brown listens to feedback from Frank Novak while deliberating over a script to an upcoming historical documentary about John C. Chase, Haverhill's mayor from 1898 to 1900. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

“I remember her talking about how bad it was, and when I was teaching history at Haverhill High School, I learned about Chase. I knew his was a story I had to tell,” Brown said.

“My mother, now 97, had worked in several of Haverhill’s shoe factories, then unionized, but to no beneficial effect since by then — routinely — many union officials were rendered as ineffective, being bribed by factory management to look the other way at infractions,” added Novak.

Like other New England cities, Haverhill had been transformed by the Industrial Revolution from a farming community to a bustling center of manufacturing. By the turn of the 20th century, 30 percent of Haverhill residents worked in the city’s shoe factories.

The Pilling Shoe Company building, on Wingate St., Haverhill, with a crowd of employees on the sidewalk in front and in the windows looking out. Circa 1890. Trustees of the Haverhill Public Library, Special Collections Department

In 1893, a deep economic depression left many factory workers without jobs or working in marginal conditions for less money, as their pay was tied to the market for shoes. Chase became active in the union.

“After several small strikes by workers impacted profits, the three largest manufactures got together and created ‘The Iron-Clad Contract’ as a protective measure,” said Novak. “That allowed them to take one fifth of every worker’s wages and put it an interest-bearing account. The workers would lose the money if they went on strike or left without giving two weeks’ notice.”

The manufacturers “rarely if ever paid back the workers and often dismissed workers for poor performance and kept the money for themselves.”

In 1895, a major strike hit Haverhill’s shoe factories.

“Activists were seen as troublemakers and Chase ended up unemployed,” Brown said. “Because of his strike activities, Chase was actually banned from working in any of the factories.”

Next, he ran a worker’s cooperative grocery store that gave him a good opportunity to meet potential voters. Three years later, Chase would defeat “independent-minded” Republican Frank Rand and become mayor of Haverhill.

“As mayor, Chase supported the principles of socialism, but only in so far as they were applicable to a municipality,” explained Brown. “His focus was progressive and decidedly good government — an eight-hour day and better wages for city workers, more honest and transparent contracting, public works jobs for the unemployed, lower gas prices, public parks, clean streets, and other services and benefits today generally taken for granted.”

Chase’s political ambitions did not end in Haverhill. Although reelected in 1899, he was defeated in the 1900 campaign. He later ran without success as a Socialist candidate for governor of Massachusetts and New York.

Ten men in a shoe factory in the early 20th Century. Trustees of the Haverhill Public Library, Special Collections Department

According to History.com, the Socialist movement peaked in 1912 when Eugene V. Debs won 6 percent of the vote in that year’s presidential election.

Chase is not well known outside of Haverhill and even many residents today do not know he was a socialist and part of local government that included socialist city councilor James Carey.

Novak is careful to note that the documentary “is not a promotion for socialism or progressive issues.” The filmmakers’ goal is to report the events of the time and let the viewers draw their own impressions.

“Those opposed to socialism at the time tied it to communism, and the Red Scare or the fear that the country would be taken over by communists after World War I,” said Brown.

And while Chase is considered the nation’s first socialist mayor, he was not the last.

“During that era, socialist mayors were elected in cities across the United States, including Brockton, Mass. and as far away as Berkley, California,” added Brown. “In June of this year, a socialist candidate in Buffalo, New York defeated the city’s four-term mayor in a major upset in the city’s primary election, potentially becoming the first socialist mayor of a major US city since the 1960s.”

Frank Novak makes notes on the script to an upcoming historical documentary about America’s first socialist mayor, John C. Chase. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe























