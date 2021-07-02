David Green, retired trooper who was killed in apparent Winthrop hate crime, to be buried Friday

“David had great character, strove for excellence in his life and was the best that humanity can offer. His actions saved other people’s lives and he was heroic,’' Green’s online obituary reads. “He was as modest and self-effacing as he was courageous. David touched so many people’s lives in a positive way. Once you met David Green you had a friend for life.”

Relatives and friends will say a final goodbye Friday to David L. Green, who served with the US Air Force in Vietnam and Thailand, spent 36 years as Massachusetts State Police trooper - only to be slain in his hometown last Saturday in an apparent hate crime.

Visiting hours Friday begin at 10 a.m. at the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home on Winthrop Street and end at 1 p.m. Burial is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Winthrop Cemetery, according to the Kirby funeral home.

The Green family has asked that in lieu of flowers, people donate to the charity of their choosing.

Green, 68, and retired Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper, 60, were shot and killed last Saturday by Nathan R. Allen, 28, who was then shot and killed by a Winthrop police sergeant, a violent incident that Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is investigating as a hate crime.

Allen, who left behind antisemitic and racist writings, shot Green and Cooper, both of whom were Black, after walking past white people during the harrowing incident that began when he stole a box truck, collided with an SUV and then slammed the vehicle into a small house.

Allen stepped out of the mangled truck, tried unsuccessfully to carjack a passing motorist, shot Cooper and then Green whom authorities believe was moving to intercept the shooter.

Green and Cooper, who did not know each other, were honored at a rally in Winthrop Thursday night.

Green was a 1972 graduate of Winthrop High School where he set track records and was a member of the school’s basketball team with a 17-1 record.

At a community vigil Thursday night, Green’s brother, Aria “Ray” Green, praised him as a man of service who chose to join the Air Force instead of going to college, and who moved in to care for his aging parents when he left the military.

“I just want people to know that this does not taint the memory of my brother nor taint the memory of this town,” Aria Green said.

In a written statement read aloud at the vigil, Gary Cooper Jr. said he now cherishes the voicemails from his mother he amassed over the years. “I am so glad that I have so many voicemails on my phone which my mom started, ‘Hey honey, it’s me. How you doing?’” the statement read.

Cooper also expressed hope that the deaths of his mother and Green will not be in vain.

“The racial divide in America is not where it should be in 2021,” he said. “My family and I can only hope for the sake of my mother and all victims of racially-motivated crimes that their deaths will not be in vain.”

