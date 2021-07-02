‘Don’t spend your Fourth of July in the emergency room’: Fireworks-related deaths and injuries spiked last year, report finds

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC, found that fireworks-related deaths and injuries increased by 50 percent from 2019 to 2020, putting more than 15,000 people in the emergency room and leaving 18 dead. More than half of these incidents occurred during the Fourth of July weekend.

But last summer, many municipalities canceled public fireworks displays due to the pandemic, possibly spurring revelers to use fireworks on their own and resulting in a spike in deaths and injuries from fireworks-related incidents, according to a new report released Tuesday.

For many American families, the weeks surrounding the Fourth of July weekend are hallmarked by the sounds of a sizzling backyard barbecue, a festive neighborhood parade, and, of course, the bursting of a dazzling fireworks show.

There were no injuries connected to public firework displays during 2020, the report said.

“Don’t spend your Fourth of July in the emergency room,” said CPSC spokesperson Patty Davis, adding that watching a public display would be safest. She encouraged people to abide by the CPSC safety protocols and to be “hyper-vigilant” of local laws and regulations regarding fireworks.

Massachusetts law prohibits private citizens from selling, possessing, or exploding any combustible substance or article prepared to produce a visible or audible effect — including all fireworks, firecrackers and sparklers — unless they have a professional fireworks license. While one can drive just an hour north and legally purchase fireworks in New Hampshire, it is illegal to bring them back into the state.

The CPSC report found that young adults ages 20 to 24 saw the biggest increase in visits to the hospital, and that 44 percent of those who suffered casualties had consumed alcohol or drugs prior to the incident.

“I am especially concerned this summer,” said Dr. Anupama Mehta, trauma, burns and surgical care specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “Now with COVID restrictions being lifted, I think there’s going to be more social gatherings, people might drink more, they might party more and with that, people aren’t as careful.”

Mehta said she’s seen people’s clothes catch on fire and can’t count how many times she’s seen a sparkler get caught in someone’s shoe, resulting in third-degree burns that usually require surgery. She said she’s seen injuries from the Fourth of July celebrations alter people’s lifestyles.

“I think if people really took a moment to think about what a burn injury can entail, it would give everyone pause to reexamine their behavior,” said Mehta.

On Wednesday night, 17 people were injured and cars and homes were damaged in a South Los Angeles neighborhood after a cache of homemade fireworks exploded as it was being destroyed by a bomb squad.

The explosion came after police had followed a tip and spent the day disposing of 3,000 to 5,000 pounds of commercial-grade fireworks found stacked outside a home. It’s illegal to sell or possess fireworks in Los Angeles.

In May, Massachusetts began its annual enforcement drive and warned of a crackdown on firework violations in response to last year’s spike in criminal summonses. By late June this year, dozens had been summoned to court.

State records show that those who sell fireworks in Massachusetts face fines of up to $1,000, a mandatory seizure of the illegal fireworks, and could face a year-long jail sentence. Residents who possess or set off illicit explosives face fines of between $10 and $100.

Davis and Mehta both said public fireworks displays are the safest way to view fireworks. Families and individuals hoping to celebrate the long weekend under a sky filled with colorful fireworks have several options to choose from across the state.

“The best way to treat a burn injury is to prevent it,” Mehta said. “I get it. Fireworks are great, they’re pretty, but enjoying them from a distance in a safe environment with people professionally handling them is the best.”

