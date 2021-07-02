Federal district court judge in exam school case calls allegations of withholding text messages ‘potentially fraud on the Court’

His comments, which came in an order he issued on Friday, offer the first glimpse into the judge’s reaction to a motion the parent group filed last week . seeking to reopen the case. Young issued the order in response to a request on Thursday by school officials, who asked more time to prepare for an upcoming July 9 hearing on the matter.

Federal district court Judge William Young on Friday said a group of white and Asian parents have raised profound and serious allegations, “potentially fraud on the Court,” in their request for him to reconsider his ruling in April that upheld a temporary admission plan for Boston’s exam schools.

Advertisement

Young denied school officials’ request for additional time, making it clear he views the plaintiffs’ request to reconsider his ruling as urgent.

“The Plaintiffs’ ... motion raises profound and most serious allegations - potentially fraud on the Court. It must be addressed via a detailed written explanation (preferably accompanied by affidavits) and an oral hearing and soon,” Young wrote.

The court development comes as the Boston School Committee is considering a new proposal to permanently change the admission criteria to Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science. The School Committee has put the highly contentious proposal, which was just presented to them on Wednesday, on a fast track for approval, with a vote likely in less than two weeks.

Boston school officials, in making their request to delay the court case, had wanted to push the court case to mid- or late August. In making their request, school officials indicated that the city’s legal counsel would not have enough time to prepare for the exam school cases while also preparing for court later this month on a separate case related to the Boston Police Department.

Advertisement

“Defendants’ undersigned counsel have significant, pressing issues that make compliance with the current opposition and hearing dates unworkable,” according to the school system’s motion filed on Thursday. “Foremost, the undersigned are lead trial counsel in a case in this Court scheduled for a jury trial beginning on July 13, 2021.”

Last week, the Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence Corp. had returned to federal district court to ask Young to reconsider a ruling that upheld a temporary exam-school admission policy, contending that city officials intentionally concealed evidence that showed racial bias among School Committee members.

In their motion, the parent coalition accused officials of wrongfully withholding text messages that proved then-vice chair Alexandra Oliver-Dávila and member Lorna Rivera were biased against white people. The two were disparaging white parents from West Roxbury as they exchanged text messages during a meeting in October when they approved the temporary admission policy for this coming fall’s entering classes.

The temporary policy change suspended the admission test and instead admitted applicants based on grades, and in most cases allocated seats by ZIP codes, which reduced applicants from West Roxbury getting in and the overall number of successful white and Asian applicants.

“The newly disclosed text messages from Oliver-Dávila and Rivera — both leading proponents of the Zip Code Quota Plan — clearly show racial animus, which is presumably why the messages were covered up, and why Oliver-Dávila and Rivera both resigned when those messages came to light,” according to court documents the parent coalition submitted for the motion.

Advertisement

The text messages refueled controversy stemming from that School Committee last October, during which then Chair Michael Loconto was caught on a hot mic mocking the names of speakers with Asian sounding names, prompting him to resign and apologize repeatedly.

In his ruling in April, Young characterized Loconto’s statements as racist and said “This Court takes them seriously but finds no persuasive evidence that any other voting member had such animus.”





James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.