Forecasters warn of rip currents along Mass. coast on Friday

Few people would seem likely to be tempted to jump in the waters off the Massachusetts coast on Friday, considering the showers and cool temperatures, with highs expected to be only in the 60s and low 70s.

But National Weather Service forecasters are warning anyway of dangerous rip currents along most of the state’s shoreline.

“Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” the National Weather Service said in a rip current warning, effective from 11 a.m. Friday until the evening.