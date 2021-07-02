Forecasters warn of rip currents along Mass. coast on Friday

Few people would seem likely to be tempted to jump in the waters off the Massachusetts coast on Friday, considering the showers and cool temperatures, with highs expected to be only in the 60s and low 70s.
But National Weather Service forecasters are warning anyway of dangerous rip currents along most of the state’s shoreline.
“Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” the National Weather Service said in a rip current warning, effective from 11 a.m. Friday until the evening.
The forecasters advised people to swim near a lifeguard. “If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help,” the statement said.
There has been a frightening surge in drownings this year. The most recent happened Thursday off Castle Island in South Boston. The month of May saw 18 drownings, and there were 10 in June.
