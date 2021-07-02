Fourth of July fireworks, parades and more: Celebrating Independence Day in Rhode Island

⚓ The 95th Ancients & Horribles Independence Day Parade begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, in Glocester. Everyone is invited to parade your artistic talents, your craziest outfits, and outlandish floats for all to enjoy. – Ruth Bernier

PROVIDENCE — Most people already know about the Bristol Fourth of July parade , and many towns are having a their official Fourth of July parades and festivities, but there are plenty of other fun ways to celebrate Independence Day in Rhode Island this weekend. We asked Rhode Map readers to help compile a list of things to do over the holiday, and here’s what they came up with. (Looking for fireworks? Scroll to the bottom of the list!)

⚓ Visit Revolutionary War-related house museums like General Nathanael Greene’s home in Coventry and Stephen Hopkins’s home in Providence. Learn about their contributions to America’s fight for independence. – Maria Caliri

⚓ With the weather expected to be much cooler, Al Fresco on the Hill will still be happening Friday and Saturday night. – Rick Simone

⚓ North Kingstown’s Independence Day concert and fireworks at North Kingstown Town Beach on Saturday, July 3. The Lafayette Band concert begins at 7 p.m. and the fireworks at 9 p.m. Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Rain date is Monday, July 5. – Mike Dynon

⚓ Go take a hike at the newly constructed Bobcat Loop Trail located at the corner of Olney Keach Road and Jackson Schoolhouse Road in Pascoag. – Paul Roselli

⚓ A favorite activity of ours is kayaking. We’ve done Narrow River Kayaks a few times, and it’s a great experience for the whole family. It’s not inexpensive, but it’s a great day on the water and some good exercise at the same time. – Michael Masseur

⚓ Go for a hike. There are lots of family-friendly options. My number one favorite summer hike is Casimir Pulaski Memorial State Park in Glocester because you can go swimming after your hike. And it’s free! – Jeanine Silversmith

⚓ Ride the Seastreak ferry from Providence to Newport and back. You can even stop in Bristol on weekends. – Gregg O’Brien

⚓ Woonsocket has, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, a nice event with food trucks, live music bands, and fireworks at 9 p.m. Also, Spring Lake in Burrillville is a beautiful local freshwater resort, with a hot concessions stand and a delightful arcade that has vintage games from a century ago up to modern arcade games. – Raffaela Kane

⚓ The Colony House in Newport will be open in the morning on July 4, and the Declaration of Independence will be read from the steps, followed by a 21-gun salute. – Delaney R. Daly

⚓ In Cumberland, the Arnold Mills road race is at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 5 and the parade is at 11 a.m. – Bill Dennen

⚓ The Little Compton Historical Society is opening a new exhibit on the history of farming in Little Compton on Monday, July 5. – Steve Lubar

⚓ Aside from the Fourth of July parade in Bristol, there’s also the concert series being held at Roger Williams University (including Saturday night). Need to get away from crowds? Take a hike at Fort Barton in Tiverton or Weetamoo Woods in Little Compton. – Sheila Lawless

⚓ Explore outdoor public art in Jamestown. It’s free and features four artworks by Rhode Island and Massachusetts artists. An interactive tour map of the artwork locations and other points of interest on the Island is available here. – Lucy Paiva

Looking for fireworks?

Block Island’s start at dusk on Friday, July 2.

Bristol’s will launch on Sunday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. from Poppasquash Point.

Cranston’s start at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, from the Atwood Softball Field, 288 Atwood.

Cumberland will start at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the Tucker Field Athletic Complex, 2600 Mendon Road (rain date: Monday, July 5).

East Providence’s fireworks will start at Pierce Stadium, 201 Mercer St., at 9:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. (rain date: Monday, July 5).

Glocester’s fireworks display, originally scheduled for Friday, July 2, has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 10, at the Glocester Memorial Park behind the Senior Center.

Narragansett’s fireworks start around 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at Narragansett Town Beach, 39 Boston Neck Road (rain date: Monday, July 5).

Newport fireworks July 4 start at 9:15 p.m. from Newport Harbor, at Wellington Avenue and Washington Street.

North Kingstown’s will start at dusk on Saturday, July 3, at the Town Beach (rain date: Monday, July 5).

North Providence will launch their fireworks around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Governor John A. Notte Jr. Park (rain date: Monday, July 5).

Pawtucket’s fireworks start at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, above McCoy Stadium, Ben Mondor Way. The stadium will be closed to the public. (rain date: Monday, July 5).

South Kingstown’s fireworks launch at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at Old Mountain Field, 875 Kingstown Road, Wakefield.

Warwick will launch fireworks on Saturday, July 3, from the Oakland Beach Seawall, 869 Oakland Beach Ave., and viewers can see them easily from City Park (rain date: Saturday, July 4.)

Woonsocket’s fireworks will start at about 9 p.m. at the World War II Veterans Memorial Park on Social Street (rain date: Monday, July 5).





