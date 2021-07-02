Man arrested for Roxbury murder

A 28-year-old Dorchester man was arrested on a warrant Friday charging him with murder for a fatal shooting last September, Boston police announced.
Brandon Campbell was arrested in South Boston by officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit. He was wanted on a warrant issued out of Suffolk Superior Court charging him with murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said in statement.
On Sept. 18, officers responded at 7:46 p.m. for a report of a person shot in the area of Hammond and Westminster streets in Roxbury.
Three men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to local hospitals. One of them, Dennis Mejia, 43, of Boston, died from his injuries, police said
