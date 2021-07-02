Man arrested for Roxbury murder

A 28-year-old Dorchester man was arrested on a warrant Friday charging him with murder for a fatal shooting last September, Boston police announced.

Brandon Campbell was arrested in South Boston by officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit. He was wanted on a warrant issued out of Suffolk Superior Court charging him with murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said in statement.

On Sept. 18, officers responded at 7:46 p.m. for a report of a person shot in the area of Hammond and Westminster streets in Roxbury.