New England news in brief

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year, state public health officials said. The virus was confirmed Thursday in a mosquito sample collected on June 29 in Medford, according to a statement from the state Department of Public Health. No human or animal cases of West Nile or Eastern equine encephalitis have been detected in the state yet this year and there is no elevated risk level or risk-level change associated with the finding. “The first WNV infected mosquito of the season is always a signal that it is time to start taking steps to avoid mosquito bites,” acting Commissioner Margret Cooke said in a statement. “WNV is part of summer in Massachusetts and as we head into this long holiday weekend, it is important to remember that while WNV can cause serious illness, there are simple things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.” There were eight human cases of the disease last year. Most people infected with the virus will have no symptoms, but some can experience fever and flu-like illness, and in rare cases, even more severe illness. (AP)

Record cold possible Saturday

Out of the frying pan and into the ... freezer? Southern New England could see record low temperatures for the date on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. “Perhaps the greatest story of the weekend is the potential record cold high temperatures,” National Weather Service forecasters said in an Internet posting. “Some localities across Central Massachusetts and Northeastern Connecticut will fail to climb out of the 50s on Saturday,” the forecasters wrote. That’s a far cry from the recent sweltering heat, which included a three-day heat wave and a record high of 100 Wednesday in Boston. The low temperature records for the day to beat on Saturday are: 61 in Boston, Hartford, and Worcester, and 60 in Providence, all of them set in 1914.

BOSTON

Roxbury murder suspect arrested

A 28-year-old Dorchester man was arrested on a warrant Friday charging him with murder for a fatal shooting last September, police said. Brandon Campbell was arrested in South Boston by officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit. He was wanted on a warrant issued out of Suffolk Superior Court charging him with murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said in statement. On Sept. 18, officers responded at 7:46 p.m. for a report of a person shot in the area of Hammond and Westminster streets in Roxbury. Three men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to local hospitals. One of them, Dennis Mejia, 43, of Boston, died from his injuries, police said.





FALL RIVER

Crash victim identified

The man killed in a single car crash on Route 79 was identified Friday as Alexandre Delima, 45, of Fall River, State Police said. Delima was driving his 2011 Subaru Outback southbound on Route 79 near the split for Route 24 at 7:45 p.m. when he struck the median, hit several trees, and flipped over the vehicle, State Police said. He was the lone occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police. The crash remains under investigation.

CONCORD, N.H.

Tourism campaign aims to protect resources

New Hampshire’s Division of Travel and Tourism Development is emphasizing a “Leave No Trace” campaign for visitors to protect the state’s natural landscapes and destinations. The division partnered with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics to encourage sustainable tourism built on the following principles: Plan ahead and prepare; Trash your trash; Be careful with campfires; Keep New Hampshire’s wildlife wild; Stick to the trails and camp overnight right; Leave it as you find it; and Share the outdoors. In recent years, an increased interest in hiking and the outdoors has led to issues with overcrowding in New Hampshire and other areas. “The state’s tourism industry has been incredibly resilient over the last year and a half, and we are expecting to see close to $1.8 billion in summer travel spending,” says Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs. “This is great news for our state, but we need to make sure that all travelers are educated on ways to stay safe, as well as protect and respect the natural resources for which New Hampshire is famous.” (AP)