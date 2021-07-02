Unity vigil to be held in Brighton Friday one day after rabbi is stabbed

Boston police shortly afterwards arrested 24-year-old Khaled Awad on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski was stabbed multiple times around 1:19 p.m. outside the Shaloh House, a Jewish day school on Chestnut Hill Avenue in Brighton Thursday. He was reported to be in stable condition Thursday.

A unity vigil is set for Friday morning in Brighton, the same day a man accused of stabbing a rabbi is set to appear in the Brighton courthouse.

Awad, who is also a Brighton resident, is scheduled to appear in Brighton Municipal Court Friday, police said.

A motive for the attack was not identified by police, and it was not known Friday whether Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office will prosecute the incident as a hate crime.

Rollins plans to attend the unity vigil, her office said Friday.

The attack comes after a man went on what Rollins has described as racist and antisemitic fueled attack in Winthrop June 26 where he shot and killed two Black people and may have been heading to a synagogue before he was shot and killed by a Winthrop police sergeant.

The Anti-Defamation League of New England said the stabbing of Noginski “sent a shockwave of fear & anxiety throughout the community,” in a Twitter post Thursday evening.

“We are all very shaken by what happened and ask for you to please keep Rabbi Noginski in your prayers for a . . . speedy and complete recovery,” Rabbi Dan Rodkin, executive director of Shaloh House, said in a statement. “We are heartened by the outpouring of concern and compassion we have received in just the last hours since the incident.”

A unity rally is set for 10 a.m. Friday on Brighton Common — which is across the street from Shaloh House and less than a block from the courthouse on Academy Hill Road.

The rally is being organized by the Ant-Defamation League of New England, Combined Jewish Philanthropies, and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston.

Some 350 people expressed interest in attending on the ADL Facebook page.

“As a community, an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. If one of us feels vulnerable, we all are vulnerable. We will not be silent, and we will be there together,” the organizations said in a joint statement.

Outside Shaloh House Thursday afternoon, children were playing. A teacher said he was puzzled by the attack. The school went into lockdown after the attack and will have enhanced security going forward.

“It is not my place to state a motive,” said Rabbi Ilan Meyers, who is also an administrator at the school. “I have no idea what the motive is, but we hope to hear from the police when they have an assessment,” he said. “It is not necessarily associated with antisemitism.”

At the time of the stabbing, the house was holding a summer program for local youth, he said. The children were not aware of the incident until later, according to Meyers.

Meyers said he hopes the community, and specifically the Jewish community, will come together in acts of “goodness and kindness.”

“We shouldn’t be scared. We need to be firm. We need to be confident and use this as an opportunity to step up our actions and reach out to those in need,” he said.

Information from prior Globe coverage was used in this report.

Globe correspondents Katie Redefer and Kate Lusignan, Kathy McCabe of the Globe staff and correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this story.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.