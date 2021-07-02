Recordbreaking low temperatures (you heard that right) are possible Saturday

“Some localities across Central Massachusetts and Northeastern Connecticut will fail to climb out of the 50s on Saturday,” the forecasters wrote. That’s a far cry from the recent sweltering heat, which included a three-day heat wave and a record high of 100 Wednesday in Boston.

“Perhaps the greatest story of the weekend is the potential record cold high temperatures,” National Weather Service forecasters said in an Internet posting.

Out of the frying pan and into the ... freezer? Southern New England could see record low temperatures for the date on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The low temperature records for the day to beat on Saturday are: 61 in Boston, Hartford, and Worcester, and 60 in Providence, all of them set in 1914.

Temperatures will fall again into the mid-50s Saturday night, but on Sunday the temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s to mid-70s, the forecasters said. On Monday, the highs will get back to the lower 80s.

Oh, and don’t forget the rain. The forecasters said scattered showers and embedded downpours will continue through Sunday morning, but the weather will improve late Sunday. The forecast calls for sunshine Monday, and hot and humid weather Tuesday.

Forecasters also noted they were keeping an eye on Hurricane Elsa, which is currently battering the eastern islands of the Caribbean. It is “far too soon to delineate any effects or impacts given large uncertainty but [the storm] could approach our area late next week,” the forecasters said.

