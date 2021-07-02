Somerville moves to honor military heroes still among us

Ted Louis-Jacques, the city’s director of veterans’ services, said that with the support of Mayor Joseph Curtatone, he has proposed that the city drop the requirement in its ordinances that veterans need to be deceased to have a street corner named after them.

Now the city is poised to extend that tradition by making living veterans eligible for the same honor.

Like many other communities, for decades Somerville has paid tribute to deceased hometown veterans by naming public squares in their names.

The City Council on June 24 referred the proposed change to its Legislative Matters Committee to take up July 6, according to Louis-Jacques, who expects the full council will approve the measure at its July 8 meeting.

Louis-Jacques said the idea came from conversations he had with leaders of the city’s veterans community “about how it would be meaningful if we recognized and celebrated military heroes in our community while they are still alive.”

“It would be my deepest honor to take this longstanding tradition and move it to the next level, to offer this honor to our living veterans because I think they deserve it,” he said.

“This is a great way to honor our veterans while they are still with us,” Curtatone said in an e-mailed comment. “I thank the veterans in our community who proposed this idea and Director Ted Louis-Jacques for beginning the work to make it happen.”

About 200 Somerville intersections have been named for deceased veterans.

Provided the plan receives council approval, Louis-Jacques said he would invite community members to submit applications starting July 12 proposing living veterans to be honored with a square named after them.

Tom White, a Vietnam combat veteran and a two-time past commander of the Disabled American Veterans post in Somerville, welcomed the new policy.

“I think people should be honored for their service but also for what they’ve done for the community. It shouldn’t be after they pass away,” said White, who is also active with local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign war posts.

Louis-Jacques, who announced his plan at the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony last month, said he is not aware of any other Massachusetts community that allows for street corners to be named for living veterans.

He said the idea was inspired in part by conversations he has had with children or grandchildren of deceased veterans at ceremonies dedicating intersections to them.

“They say, “I wish my grandfather was alive to see this, or I wish my father or mom was alive to see this because it’s such a great honor,’” he said.

“They served our country, and in many cases they also served their communities,” Louis-Jacques added of living veterans. “It would mean so much to them to receive this honor while they are still alive, to be recognized for it.”

Louis-Jacques said the large number of veterans lost to COVID-9 also motivated him to seek the change.

“It was a reminder that life is short. If these heroes who served our country are living amongst us, let’s figure out a way to honor them now,” he said. “Veterans were dealing with a lot of isolation, depression, and other mental health issues during the pandemic, so this is a way we can get back to normal. It would be like a boost of energy in the veterans’ community.”

In Somerville, family, friends, and other community members can apply to have a street corner named for a deceased veteran, and the city’s Veteran’s Commission on Monuments, Memorials, and Dedications — which is chaired by Louis-Jacques — decides whether to approve it. The same process would apply to honoring living veterans.

In addition to military service, Louis-Jacques said, veterans selected to have squares named after them often have served their local community as police officers, firefighters, elected officials, and in other roles.

If the naming of any squares to living veterans is approved this year, signs at the selected intersections would be installed by spring 2022, with ceremonies planned shortly thereafter — the same timetable for intersections dedicated to deceased veterans.

Louis-Jacques has led Somerville’s veterans’ services office since February 2020. As a member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard from 2014 to July 2019, he served as a recruiting and retention specialist, and a motor transport operator, and was deployed for a year in the Middle East with the 1060th Transportation Company. Since July 2020, he has been a member of the Army Reserves.

Prior to his deployment, he worked as youth activities leader and constituent services representative in Malden. After he returned from the Middle East, he worked for a year as an administrator at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.