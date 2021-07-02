State Police identify man killed in Fall River crash

The man killed in a single car crash on Route 79 in Fall River was identified Friday as Alexandre Delima, 45, State Police said.

Delima, of Fall River, was driving a 2011 Subaru Outback southbound on Route 79 near the split for Route 24 at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday when he struck the median, hit several trees, and flipped over the vehicle, State Police said.

He was the lone occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.