State Police identify victim in drowning off Castle Island

Teixeira entered the water with his brother and two other family members to swim shortly after 1 p.m., State Police said in a statement summarizing their investigation.

Teixeira went missing in Pleasure Bay while swimming with his 20-year-old brother. Authorities searched for him for hours Thursday as weeping family members and horrified onlookers watched helplessly. His death was one of a frightening string of recent drownings .

State Police have identified the young man who drowned off Castle Island in South Boston Thursday as 19-year-old Joao Alves Teixeira of Boston.

After a few minutes, the other two family members returned to shore, while Teixeira and his brother continued to swim.

The pair was swimming about 150 to 200 yards from shore when the older brother swam underwater. When he came back up, Teixeira was no longer in sight, State Police said.

The brother began to search for Teixeira and began to struggle to stay afloat himself. Department of Conservation and Recreation lifeguards entered the water and rescued the brother, State Police said.

Teixeira remained missing and authorities searched for him into the evening. He was found at about 7:25 p.m. by members of the State Police Dive Team in water about 30 feet deep, the statement said. He was taken to shore and determined to be dead by Boston EMS.

His death came after a series of 18 drownings in the state in May and 10 in June.

With the long July Fourth weekend about to begin, authorities are bracing for more emergencies amid an unprecedented mix of ominous factors that specialists say could be contributing to the drownings.

The easing of the pandemic and the recordbreaking hot weather are drawing people to the water at a time of a shortage of lifeguards and swimming instructors.

